Commercial alterations
RETAIL: 500 Settlers Trace, description, renovation to Dianna Rae Jewelers; applicant and contractor, Tim Breaux; $80,000.
OFFICE: 130 Rue Beauregard, description, remove non-load bearing wall and add wall with door; applicant, Errol Cormier APLC; contractor, JV Home Improvement; $15,500.
New residential
105 Francis Ave., Thomson Brothers Construction, $118,770.
221 Garber Road, William Crist, $591,750.
111 Devillier Road, homeowner, $123,600.
204 Grace View Drive, DR Horton, $246,240.
219 Timber Mill St., Shivers Brothers Construction, $262,440.
103 Irving Ave., Shivers Brothers Construction, $261,630.
119 Fillmore Way, Shivers Brothers Construction, $256,680.
221 Timber Mill St., Shivers Brothers Construction, $234,900.
924 Gallet Road, Manuel Builders, $133,650.
209 Greyford Drive, South Louisiana Custom Homes, $504,900.
416 Red Robin Trail, homeowner, $736,470.
207 Wild Cherry Lane, DSLD, $230,850.
104 Muscadine Lane, DSLD, $199,080.
211 Wild Cherry Lane, DSLD, $221,310.
104 Rutherford Court, Shivers Brothers Construction, $343,260.
117 Sun Vista Lane, Manuel Builders, $217,440.