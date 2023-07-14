ACA.climatechange.adv.007.JPG

Home construction is underway in the Vincent Trace subdivision Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in Maurice, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Commercial alterations

RETAIL: 500 Settlers Trace, description, renovation to Dianna Rae Jewelers; applicant and contractor, Tim Breaux; $80,000.

OFFICE: 130 Rue Beauregard, description, remove non-load bearing wall and add wall with door; applicant, Errol Cormier APLC; contractor, JV Home Improvement; $15,500.

New residential

105 Francis Ave., Thomson Brothers Construction, $118,770.

221 Garber Road, William Crist, $591,750.

111 Devillier Road, homeowner, $123,600.

204 Grace View Drive, DR Horton, $246,240.

219 Timber Mill St., Shivers Brothers Construction, $262,440.

103 Irving Ave., Shivers Brothers Construction, $261,630.

119 Fillmore Way, Shivers Brothers Construction, $256,680.

221 Timber Mill St., Shivers Brothers Construction, $234,900.

924 Gallet Road, Manuel Builders, $133,650.

209 Greyford Drive, South Louisiana Custom Homes, $504,900.

416 Red Robin Trail, homeowner, $736,470.

207 Wild Cherry Lane, DSLD, $230,850.

104 Muscadine Lane, DSLD, $199,080.

211 Wild Cherry Lane, DSLD, $221,310.

104 Rutherford Court, Shivers Brothers Construction, $343,260.

117 Sun Vista Lane, Manuel Builders, $217,440.

