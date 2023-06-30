Commercial alterations
INDUSTRIAL: 235 N. Bud St., description, add 6,900 square feet of enclosed space to Duhon Machinery; applicant and contractor, O&L Erectors; $750,000.
COFFEE: 2492 W. Congress St., description, build drive-thru for Scooter’s Coffee; applicant, Conquest Architect; contractor, Chart Construction; $300,000.
RESTAURANT: 3205 Louisiana Ave.; description, unspecified work at Chick-fil-A; applicant, Chandler Blatnik; contractor, Stansell Properties & Development; $2.2 million.
MEDICAL: 1214 Coolidge St., description, a graduate medical education suite at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center to house offices and sleeping quarters for resident doctors; applicant, MBSB Group; contractor, Lemoine Co.; $2.1 million.
HELIPORT: 200 Tower Drive, description, renovate second floor by adding restrooms, wall and coffee bar; applicant and contractor, Lemoine Co.; $50,000.
RETAIL: 551 Jefferson St., description, make restroom ADA compliant; applicant and contractor, Louisiana Crafts Guild; $2,000.
RETAIL: 4670 Johnston St., description, roofing only at Office Depot; applicant and contractor, Simon Roofing & Sheet Metal; $104,550.
BANK: 300 Verot School Road, description, reroofing for JD Bank; applicant and contractor, Poole Roofing; $43,120.
New construction
TELECOMMUNCATIONS: 116 W. Pine St., Suite A-1, description, first-time DISH equipment install at existing facility; applicant, TruNorthe; contractor, MASTEC Network Solutions; $20,000.
INDUSTRIAL: 610 E. Main St., Broussard; description, new building; applicant, Coastal Production; contractor, Fremin General Contractors; $752,006.
OTHER: 1583 S. Bernard Road, Broussard; description, shell building; applicant, Sabal Point Retail; contractor, McLain Homes; $350,000.
Commercial demolition
OTHER: 1803 W. University Ave., description, remove freezer and clean up building at former Flowers Etc. location; applicant, Asim Baloch; contractor, none listed; $0.
New residential
2411 La. 93, A&A Builders, $269,100.
202 Winding Wood Lane, Overton Homes, $426,330.
101 Village Green Drive, homeowner, $117,540.
211 Grace View Drive, DR Horton, $246,240.
209 Grace View Drive, DR Horton, $269,280.
608 Gunter Grass Court, Hays Homes, $877,860.
6622 Congress St., Manuel Builders, $191,070.
107 Ancona Lane, Manuel Builders, $191,250.
219 Sojourner Drive, Manuel Builders, $207,090.
912 E. Vermilion St., homeowner, $81,000.
105 Ancona Lane, Manuel Builders, $175,500.
102 Hardwicke Court, DSLD, $126,810.
310 Stockbridge Lane, DSLD, $183,510.
207 Resthaven Way, DSLD, $210,420.
138 Oak Haven Drive, DSLD, $231,030.
218 Vagabond Way, DSLD, $210,420.
205 Sojourner Drive, Manuel Builders, $197,010.
104 Queen Palm Circle, Broussard, Mar-Key Builders, $375,000.
223 Tennyson Drive, Broussard, Manuel Builders, $190,000.