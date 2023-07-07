Commercial alterations
RETAIL: 3607 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, remodel for new Aaron’s furniture store; applicant, CDA Architects; contractor, Thomson Brothers Construction; $800,000.
SALON: 6185 Johnston St., description, upstairs area; applicant and contractor, Atelier Hair & Nails; $8,000.
STORAGE: 2202 SW Evangeline Thruway, description, re-roof; applicant and contractor, ARL Construction; $56,000.
RESTAURANT: 3809 Johnston St., description, remove old roof and install new bitumen based roof at La Fonda; applicant and contractor, Lafayette Home Improvement; $87,650.
New residential
204 Red Robin Trail, Blue Wing Builders, $615,000.
208 Grace View Drive, DR Horton, $208,350.
203 Resthaven Way, DSLD, $187,380.
212 Brickell Way, Willis Custom Homes & Development, $266,940.
210 Vagabond Way, DSLD, $167,940.
306 Stockbridge Lane, DSLD, $164,970.
200 Cranston Court, DSLD, $128,790.
401 Arbor Springs Drive, DSLD, $224,100.