Interior alterations
RESTAURANT: 3134 Johnson St., description, connect seating in front of restaurant and add a drive-thru; applicant, Judice Inn; contractor, Clark Builders; $100,000.
SCHOOL: 1210 Willow St., description, construct a learning community pod as addition at new Truman Early Childhood Education Center; applicant, Grace Hebert Curtis Architects; contractor, Lemoine Co.; $5 million.
AUTOMOTIVE: 2909 NE Evangeline Thruway; description, metal structure addition to existing body shop at Hub City Ford; applicant and contractor, JAD Contractors; $1.2 million.
SALON: 2501 Verot School Road, Suite 101, description, renovation; applicant, Refined Beauty; contractor, Cornerstone Developments of Louisiana; $8,000.
OTHER: 2310 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite C,, description, build a bar area, seating area, storage and lobby area for bathroom for Noise LLC; applicant, Ricardo Valerio; contractor, business owner; $20,000.
RESIDENTIAL: 309 C O Circle, description, renovation of interior; applicant and contractor, Ark-La-Tex General Contractors; $70,998.
RESIDENTIAL: 311 C O Circle, description, renovation of interior; applicant and contractor, Ark-La-Tex General Contractors; $70,998.
RESIDENTIAL: 509 C O Circle, description, renovation of interior; applicant and contractor, Ark-La-Tex General Contractors; $70,998.
RESIDENTIAL: 102 Zim Circle, description, renovation of interior; applicant and contractor, Ark-La-Tex General Contractors; $70,998.
RESIDENTIAL: 223 Alsandor Drive, description, renovation of interior; applicant and contractor, Ark-La-Tex General Contractors; $70,998.
New commercial
RETAIL: 5808 Johnston St., description, construction of a Home Furniture store and parking lot; applicant, Ritter Maher Architects; contractor, Kent Design Build; $6.6 million.
New construction
601 Gunter Grass Court, Krewe Construction & Development Group, $347,940.
404 Ember Grove Crossing, Prestigious Home Builders, $401,310.
206 Crossbill Drive, Prestigious Home Builders, $380,700.
225 Stutes Road, homeowner, $197,910.
207 Grace View Drive, DR Horton, $278,730.
123 Pop Curley Drive, homeowner, $93,960.
207 Hardwicke Court, DSLD, $125,280.
209 Hardwicke Court, DSLD, $128,790.
507 Greyford Drive, The Gen Group Construction, $400,680.
624 Gunter Grass Court, BECC Enterprises, $457,200.
103 Ellsworth Drive, DSLD, $215,640.
120 Muscadine Lane, DSLD, $230,850.
127 Resthaven Way, DSLD, $210,420.
205 Resthaven Way, DSLD, $211,140.
108 Crescent View Drive, DSLD, $210,420.
826 Guilbeau Road, Manuel Builders, $223,920.
531 Lebesque Road, homeowner, $490,140.
207 Hardwicke Court, DSLD, $126,810.