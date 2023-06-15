Commercial alterations
SCHOOL: 818 Twelfth St., description, five classrooms with student restrooms and other features for Primetime Head Start; applicant, Angelle Architects; contractor, ARL Construction; $1.534 million.
OTHER: 2333 W. Pinhook Road, description, add handicap bath and hallway to existing slab from previous building; applicant and contractor, TMR Construction; $50,000.
CAFÉ: 4701 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, interior tenant improvement for Jet Coffee; applicant and contractor, Manuel Commercial; $250,000.
CAFÉ: 4300 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, interior remodel for Starbucks Coffee; applicant, State Permits Inc.; contractor, TOMCO Retail Construction; $350,000.
BAKERY: 2668 Johnston St., Suite A-2, description, interior demolition and remodel for Crumbl Cookies; applicant, Jon Flores; contractor, LDC Construction Management; $215,000.
RETAIL: 609 Settlers Trace, description, interior improvement to an existing space for a pOpshelf store; applicant, Core States Group; contractor, Mike Rozier Construction; $250,000.
New construction
HOTEL: 107 Republic Ave., description, 88-unit StayAPT Suites hotel; applicant, Bowman Consulting Group; contractor, Rycon Construction; $1 million.
UTILITY: 105 Luke St., description, construction of a storage warehouse next to an existing LUS electrical substation; ACSW Architects; contractor, E&L Construction Group; $1.2 million.
New residential
108 Grenadine Drive, Manuel Builders, $186,120.
223 Hollier Road, homeowner, $512,280.
136 Oak Haven Drive, DSLD, $228,870.
134 Oak Haven Drive, DSLD, $228,870.
117 N. Pine St., Reliance Real Estate Group, $70,000.
207 Rutherford Court, Tommy Pullig LLC, $390,960.
115 N. Pine St., Reliance Real Estate Group, $70,000.
503 Gunter Grass Court, Coast Contemporary Construction, $426,600.
107 Cane Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $132,803.
109 Cane Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $123,714.
108 Cane Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $132,890.
106 Cane Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $141,291.
305 Broussard Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $133,895.
307 Broussard Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $132,218.
309 Broussard Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $118,195.
311 Broussard Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $123,714.
401 Broussard Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $132,892.
403 Broussard Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $132,890.
405 Broussard Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $131,050.
204 Hammer Lake Run, Broussard, Bolgiano Custom Homes, $1.5 million.
101 Abercrombie Way, Broussard, Lytell Enterprises, $320,000.