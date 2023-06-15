ACA.climatechange.adv.007.JPG

Home construction is underway in the Vincent Trace subdivision Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in Maurice, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Commercial alterations

SCHOOL: 818 Twelfth St., description, five classrooms with student restrooms and other features for Primetime Head Start; applicant, Angelle Architects; contractor, ARL Construction; $1.534 million.

OTHER: 2333 W. Pinhook Road, description, add handicap bath and hallway to existing slab from previous building; applicant and contractor, TMR Construction; $50,000.

CAFÉ: 4701 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, interior tenant improvement for Jet Coffee; applicant and contractor, Manuel Commercial; $250,000.

CAFÉ: 4300 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, interior remodel for Starbucks Coffee; applicant, State Permits Inc.; contractor, TOMCO Retail Construction; $350,000.

BAKERY: 2668 Johnston St., Suite A-2, description, interior demolition and remodel for Crumbl Cookies; applicant, Jon Flores; contractor, LDC Construction Management; $215,000.

RETAIL: 609 Settlers Trace, description, interior improvement to an existing space for a pOpshelf store; applicant, Core States Group; contractor, Mike Rozier Construction; $250,000.

New construction

HOTEL: 107 Republic Ave., description, 88-unit StayAPT Suites hotel; applicant, Bowman Consulting Group; contractor, Rycon Construction; $1 million.

UTILITY: 105 Luke St., description, construction of a storage warehouse next to an existing LUS electrical substation; ACSW Architects; contractor, E&L Construction Group; $1.2 million.

New residential

108 Grenadine Drive, Manuel Builders, $186,120.

223 Hollier Road, homeowner, $512,280.

136 Oak Haven Drive, DSLD, $228,870.

134 Oak Haven Drive, DSLD, $228,870.

117 N. Pine St., Reliance Real Estate Group, $70,000.

207 Rutherford Court, Tommy Pullig LLC, $390,960.

115 N. Pine St., Reliance Real Estate Group, $70,000.

503 Gunter Grass Court, Coast Contemporary Construction, $426,600.

107 Cane Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $132,803.

109 Cane Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $123,714.

108 Cane Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $132,890.

106 Cane Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $141,291.

305 Broussard Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $133,895.

307 Broussard Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $132,218.

309 Broussard Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $118,195.

311 Broussard Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $123,714.

401 Broussard Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $132,892.

403 Broussard Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $132,890.

405 Broussard Hill Drive, Broussard, DR Horton, $131,050.

204 Hammer Lake Run, Broussard, Bolgiano Custom Homes, $1.5 million.

101 Abercrombie Way, Broussard, Lytell Enterprises, $320,000.

