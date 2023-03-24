Commercial alterations
RETAIL: 310 Jefferson St., description, roofing and façade work at Parish Ink; applicant, Shannon Ducote; $23,000.
Commercial demolition
OTHER: 504 Garfield St., description, interior including front door and bathroom walls; applicant and contractor, Cruz Construction; $2,500.
New residential
810 Kidder Road: Aymond Building & Design Group, $226,080.
104 Timber Mill St.: Shivers Brothers Construction, $282,060.
5326 Decon Road: Manuel Builders, $277,110.
102 Lightbourne Drive: DSLD, $211,140.
217 Ike B St.: Lafayette Habitat for Humanity, $134,640.
200 Vagabond Way: DSLD, $210,420.
100 Belfort Lane: Manuel Builders, $258,030.
112 Jenny Lane: Krewe Construction & Development Group, $359,730.
125 Malveaux Road: homeowner, $298,080.
111 Valsain Court, Broussard: Manuel Builders, $190,000.