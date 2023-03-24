ACA.climatechange.adv.007.JPG

Commercial alterations

RETAIL: 310 Jefferson St., description, roofing and façade work at Parish Ink; applicant, Shannon Ducote; $23,000.

Commercial demolition

OTHER: 504 Garfield St., description, interior including front door and bathroom walls; applicant and contractor, Cruz Construction; $2,500.

New residential

810 Kidder Road: Aymond Building & Design Group, $226,080.

104 Timber Mill St.: Shivers Brothers Construction, $282,060.

5326 Decon Road: Manuel Builders, $277,110.

102 Lightbourne Drive: DSLD, $211,140.

217 Ike B St.: Lafayette Habitat for Humanity, $134,640.

200 Vagabond Way: DSLD, $210,420.

100 Belfort Lane: Manuel Builders, $258,030.

112 Jenny Lane: Krewe Construction & Development Group, $359,730.

125 Malveaux Road: homeowner, $298,080.

111 Valsain Court, Broussard: Manuel Builders, $190,000.

