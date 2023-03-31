Commercial alterations
LOUNGE: 103 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite B, description, interior build out for Poseidon’s private members’ only lounge; applicant, NMF Architecture; contractor, Pride Contractor; $150,000.
RESIDENTIAL: 302 Connie Circle, description, exterior and interior work on three buildings in the Macon Road Housing Development and other site work; applicant and contractor, Del-Con; $111,166.
GYM: 547 Vincent Road, description, remove wood framed office and replace with smaller office for Iron Horse Strength Training; applicant, D+B Architecture; contractor, Castle Row Construction; $340,000.
OTHER: 2480 W. Congress St., description, interior improvements for unnamed tenant; applicant, Frick Architecture; contractor, Bienvenu Construction; $10,000.
OTHER: 2474 W. Congress St., description, interior improvements for unnamed tenant; applicant, Frick Architecture; contractor, Bienvenu Construction; $10,000.
OTHER: 204 Burgess Drive, Suite C, Broussard; description, renovations; applicant, Oracle Lab; contractor, Gleason Ledet Construction; $62,400.
RESTAURANT: 600 Lamar St., description, exterior additions for dining and cooking at Acadian Superette; applicant and contractor, OM&A Inc.; $60,000.
New construction
OTHER: 4701 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, application for site work only on lot 5 of the Ambassador Town Center; applicant and contractor, Manuel Commercial; $963,653.
Commercial demolition
OTHER: 111 Monroe St., description, interior demo for architect planning; applicant and contractor, Pride Contractors; $9,000.
New residential
220 Clifford Road, Reliance Real Estate Group, $75,000.
400 Dunvegan Court, AM Design, $263,070.
800 Braxton Drive, Manuel Builders, $175,500.
505 Adelaide Drive, Manuel Builders, $190,170.
112 Sonora Lane, Manuel Builders, $261,090.
601 Capstone Crossing, Manuel Builders, $221,130.
106 Bijou Drive, Manuel Builders, $175,500.
206 Hardwicke Court, DSLD, $121,320.
124 Hardwicke Court, DSLD, $126,810.
104 Hardwicke Court, DSLD, $125,640.
104 Rue de Langon, Broussard, Rajun Cajun Construction, $655,000.
100 Rue de la Rochelle, Broussard, Rajun Cajun Construction, $640,000.