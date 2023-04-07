Commercial alterations
OTHER: 425 St. John St., description, renovations and expansion to Catholic Charities of Acadiana campus; applicant, Frick Architecture; contractor, Skeeter Contractors; $1 million.
RETAIL: 3001 Louisiana Ave. Suite 104, description, remodel for Bath & Body Works store; applicant, Elder Jones; contractor, Elite Retail Services; $250,000.
OFFICE: 130 Beau Pre Road, description, exterior and interior renovation of office and warehouse; applicant and contractor, Fremin General Contractors; $1.258 million.
RESIDENTIAL: 404 Connie Circle, description, interior and exterior work on three dwellings in Macon Road Housing Development; applicant and contractor, Del-Con; $111,166.
RESIDENTIAL: 405 Adelma St., description, interior and exterior work on three dwellings in Macon Road Housing Development; applicant and contractor, Del-Con; $111,166.
INDUSTRIAL: 610 E. Main St., Broussard, description, foundation only; applicant, Coastal Production; contractor, Fremin General Contractors; $107,944.
New commercial
RESTAURANT: 4611 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, walk-up and drive-thru restaurant Smalls Sliders with no indoor dining; applicant, Abrams Architecture; contractor, Axcess Construction Management Services; $636,000.
GAS STATION: 3425 W. Pinhook Road, description, gas station; applicant, More 4 Less; contractor, Singh Petro Solutions; $600,000.
New residential
337 St. Matthias Drive, Tylock Homes, $180,000.
339 St. Matthias Drive, Tylock Homes, $180,000.
171 Malveaux Road, DeLeon Construction, $167,400.
1522 Chemin Agreable Platinum Homes, $372,510.
104 Bijou Drive, Manuel Builders, $207,090.
102 Bijou Drive, Manuel Builders, $198,540.
135 Hill View Drive, DR Horton, $269,280.
133 Hill View Drive, DR Horton, $197,910.
137 Hill View Drive, DR Horton, $208,350.
101 Cogswell Drive, Triple D Homes, $396,000.
136 Hill View Drive, DR Horton, $226,890.
138 Hill View Drive, DR Horton, $197,910.
210 Hardwicke Court, DSLD, $128,790.
100 Hardwicke Court, DSLD, $125,280.
105 Oak Haven Drive, DSLD, $240,480.
104 Oak Haven Drive, DSLD, $228,060.
106 Oak Haven Drive, DSLD, $230,400.
114 Aubergine Lane, DSLD, $228,870.
116 Aubergine Lane, DSLD, $219,690.
120 Aubergine Lane, DSLD, $223,650.
122 Aubergine Lane, DSLD, $235,260.
119 Aubergine Lane, DSLD, $232,560.
306 Rose of Sharon Lane, DSLD, $221,310.
204 Wild Cherry Lane, DSLD, $221,310.
107 Grenadine Drive, Manuel Builders, $195,840.
411 Abercrombie Way, Broussard, E.J. Rock Construction, $340,000.
110 Windy Feather Drive, Broussard, E.J. Rock Construction, $279,000.
126 Lakes Edge Drive, Broussard, AM Design, $236,600.
124 Lakes Edge Drive, Broussard, AM Design, $235,950.