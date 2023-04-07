ACA.climatechange.adv.007.JPG

Home construction is underway in the Vincent Trace subdivision Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in Maurice, La.

Commercial alterations

OTHER: 425 St. John St., description, renovations and expansion to Catholic Charities of Acadiana campus; applicant, Frick Architecture; contractor, Skeeter Contractors; $1 million.

RETAIL: 3001 Louisiana Ave. Suite 104, description, remodel for Bath & Body Works store; applicant, Elder Jones; contractor, Elite Retail Services; $250,000.

OFFICE: 130 Beau Pre Road, description, exterior and interior renovation of office and warehouse; applicant and contractor, Fremin General Contractors; $1.258 million.

RESIDENTIAL: 404 Connie Circle, description, interior and exterior work on three dwellings in Macon Road Housing Development; applicant and contractor, Del-Con; $111,166.

RESIDENTIAL: 405 Adelma St., description, interior and exterior work on three dwellings in Macon Road Housing Development; applicant and contractor, Del-Con; $111,166.

INDUSTRIAL: 610 E. Main St., Broussard, description, foundation only; applicant, Coastal Production; contractor, Fremin General Contractors; $107,944.

New commercial

RESTAURANT: 4611 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, walk-up and drive-thru restaurant Smalls Sliders with no indoor dining; applicant, Abrams Architecture; contractor, Axcess Construction Management Services; $636,000.

GAS STATION: 3425 W. Pinhook Road, description, gas station; applicant, More 4 Less; contractor, Singh Petro Solutions; $600,000.

New residential

337 St. Matthias Drive, Tylock Homes, $180,000.

339 St. Matthias Drive, Tylock Homes, $180,000.

171 Malveaux Road, DeLeon Construction, $167,400.

1522 Chemin Agreable Platinum Homes, $372,510.

104 Bijou Drive, Manuel Builders, $207,090.

102 Bijou Drive, Manuel Builders, $198,540.

135 Hill View Drive, DR Horton, $269,280.

133 Hill View Drive, DR Horton, $197,910.

137 Hill View Drive, DR Horton, $208,350.

101 Cogswell Drive, Triple D Homes, $396,000.

136 Hill View Drive, DR Horton, $226,890.

138 Hill View Drive, DR Horton, $197,910.

210 Hardwicke Court, DSLD, $128,790.

100 Hardwicke Court, DSLD, $125,280.

105 Oak Haven Drive, DSLD, $240,480.

104 Oak Haven Drive, DSLD, $228,060.

106 Oak Haven Drive, DSLD, $230,400.

114 Aubergine Lane, DSLD, $228,870.

116 Aubergine Lane, DSLD, $219,690.

120 Aubergine Lane, DSLD, $223,650.

122 Aubergine Lane, DSLD, $235,260.

119 Aubergine Lane, DSLD, $232,560.

306 Rose of Sharon Lane, DSLD, $221,310.

204 Wild Cherry Lane, DSLD, $221,310.

107 Grenadine Drive, Manuel Builders, $195,840.

411 Abercrombie Way, Broussard, E.J. Rock Construction, $340,000.

110 Windy Feather Drive, Broussard, E.J. Rock Construction, $279,000.

126 Lakes Edge Drive, Broussard, AM Design, $236,600.

124 Lakes Edge Drive, Broussard, AM Design, $235,950.

