Commercial alterations
RETAIL: 5634 Johnston St., description, tenant improvement for Kirkland’s store; applicant, Amy Diekevers; contractor, JMJ Builders of Georgia; $350,000.
INDUSTRIAL: 410 Eraste Landry Road, description, remove and replace flat roof at Teche Electric; applicant and contractor, Lafayette Roofing and General Contractors; $219,470.
OFFICE: 103 Stewart St., description, re-roofing; applicant and contractor, C&C Noel; $14,000.
BAKERY: 1120 Coolidge St., description, renovation into new restaurant space for Parish Biscuit Co.; applicant, Grace Hebert Curtis Architects; contractor, CM Miciotto & Son; $500,000.
RETAIL: 110 Old Camp Road, Suite B, description, convert Field & Stream store to expanded space for Dick’s Sporting Goods next door; applicant, MCG Architecture; contractor, CDI Contractors; $1.635 million.
INDUSTRIAL: 1054 Smede Highway, Broussard, description, new shop; applicant, Gulf Offshore Rentals; contractor, Spinner’s Metal Works; $163,600.
New residential
129 Tolmark Road, homeowner, $313,100.
307 Randolph Drive, homeowner, $81,810.
100 Chenevert St., Castle Row, $816,000.
106 Fillmore Way, Shivers Brothers Construction, $257,130.
510 Laurence Ave., Anna Maria LLC, $641,970.
311 St. Margarite St., Jonathan Dugas, $105,000.
320 Wilturner Road, Unit B, Bergeron’s Metal Buildings, $76,301.
135 Oak Haven Drive, DSLD, $237,060.
137 Oak Haven Drive, DSLD, $216,450.
139 Oak Haven Drive, DLSD, $237,060.
111 Snapping Lane, Broussard, Manuel Builders, $351,095.
500 Seychelles Lane, Broussard, C. Mac Construction, $472,162.