ACA.climatechange.adv.007.JPG

Home construction is underway in the Vincent Trace subdivision Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in Maurice, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Commercial alterations

APARTMENTS: 1400 N. Bertrand Drive, description, restoration from fire damage in Building 5 of The Edge; applicant, Trahan Architecture; contractor, Sibley Construction Services; $313,000.

BAKERY: 1120 Coolidge St., description, renovation into new restaurant space for Parish Biscuit Co.; applicant, Grace Hebert Curtis Architects; contractor, CM Miciotto & Son; $500,000.

OFFICE: 718 S. Buchanan St., description, reroofing; applicant and contractor, Pellerin & Wallace; $49,068.

New commercial

TECH: 110 Walker Road, Lot D, description, first-time installation of DISH equipment at existing facility; applicant, TruNorthe; contractor, LSE Contractors; $20,000.

New residential

201 Coteau Ridge Road, HBL Properties, $523,350.

213 Timber Mill St., Shivers Brothers Construction, $258,750.

1629 La Neuville Road, Kurt Reaux Construction, $457,200.

203 Olivewood Drive, Shivers Brothers Construction, $209,880.

100 Timber Mill St., Shivers Brothers Construction, $257,850.

216 Timber Mill St., Shivers Brothers Construction, $262,440.

217 Timber Mill St., Shivers Brothers Construction, $269,910.

108 Sonoma Way, Braniff Construction, $462,870.

105 Timber Hollow Lane, Hart Homes, $256,140.

210 Barnsley Drive, DSLD, $183,510.

208 Barnsley Drive, DSLD, $197,460.

108 Muscadine Lane, DSLD, $247,590.

209 Wild Cherry Lane, DSLD, $279,360.

210 Deer Park Trail, Jeff Wood Construction, $412,560.

102 Ellsworth Drive, DSLD, $182,160.

204 Stockbridge Lane, DSLD, $215,640.

202 Stockbridge Lane, DSLD, $182,160.

