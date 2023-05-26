Commercial alterations
APARTMENTS: 1400 N. Bertrand Drive, description, restoration from fire damage in Building 5 of The Edge; applicant, Trahan Architecture; contractor, Sibley Construction Services; $313,000.
BAKERY: 1120 Coolidge St., description, renovation into new restaurant space for Parish Biscuit Co.; applicant, Grace Hebert Curtis Architects; contractor, CM Miciotto & Son; $500,000.
OFFICE: 718 S. Buchanan St., description, reroofing; applicant and contractor, Pellerin & Wallace; $49,068.
New commercial
TECH: 110 Walker Road, Lot D, description, first-time installation of DISH equipment at existing facility; applicant, TruNorthe; contractor, LSE Contractors; $20,000.
New residential
201 Coteau Ridge Road, HBL Properties, $523,350.
213 Timber Mill St., Shivers Brothers Construction, $258,750.
1629 La Neuville Road, Kurt Reaux Construction, $457,200.
203 Olivewood Drive, Shivers Brothers Construction, $209,880.
100 Timber Mill St., Shivers Brothers Construction, $257,850.
216 Timber Mill St., Shivers Brothers Construction, $262,440.
217 Timber Mill St., Shivers Brothers Construction, $269,910.
108 Sonoma Way, Braniff Construction, $462,870.
105 Timber Hollow Lane, Hart Homes, $256,140.
210 Barnsley Drive, DSLD, $183,510.
208 Barnsley Drive, DSLD, $197,460.
108 Muscadine Lane, DSLD, $247,590.
209 Wild Cherry Lane, DSLD, $279,360.
210 Deer Park Trail, Jeff Wood Construction, $412,560.
102 Ellsworth Drive, DSLD, $182,160.
204 Stockbridge Lane, DSLD, $215,640.
202 Stockbridge Lane, DSLD, $182,160.