Home construction is underway in the Vincent Trace subdivision Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in Maurice, La.

Interior alterations

INDUSTRIAL: 408 Industrial Parkway, description, install driveway and storage area; applicant, TRL Properties; contractor, business owner; $20,000.

CHURCH: 504 Guilbeau Road, Suite C, description, install meeting space portion wall, kitchen sink and cabinets; applicant, Abounding Grace Fellowship; contractor, business owner; $25,000.

RESTAURANT: 3145 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, two added changing rooms with showers at La Hacienda Commons; applicant, E+M Architecture; contractor, DeLeon Construction; $38,000.

RESIDENTIAL: 300 Macon Road, description, construction of 340-square-foot storage building for Lafayette Housing Authority; applicant and contractor, Gary Denais Builders; $62,750.

RETAIL: 2668 Johnston St., description, re-roofing; applicant and contractor, Pellerin & Wallace; $257,427.

Commercial demolition

HOTEL: 1421 S.E. Evangeline Thruway; description, full demo of existing hotel; applicant, not listed; contractor, Setex Construction Corp.; $149,770.

New residential

110 Watercress Drive, NJ Pepper Construction, $506,790.

212 Vagabond Way, DSLD, $210,420.

101 Saltmeadow Lane, Overton Homes, $352,620.

203 Grace View Drive, DR Horton, $208,350.

205 Grace View Drive, DR Horton, $297,270.

200 Stockbridge Lane, DSLD, $187,380.

204 Cedar Peak Lane, DR Horton, $201,600.

102 Pine Peak Drive, DR Horton, $204,930.

111 Cypress Ridge Road, Broussard, GCB of Louisiana, $700,000.

401 Lost Bridge Drive, Broussard, A&A Builders, $250,000.

309 Lost Bridge Drive, Broussard, A&A Builders, $250,000.

308 Canary Palm Way, Broussard, A&A Builders, $300,000.

