Interior alterations
INDUSTRIAL: 408 Industrial Parkway, description, install driveway and storage area; applicant, TRL Properties; contractor, business owner; $20,000.
CHURCH: 504 Guilbeau Road, Suite C, description, install meeting space portion wall, kitchen sink and cabinets; applicant, Abounding Grace Fellowship; contractor, business owner; $25,000.
RESTAURANT: 3145 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, two added changing rooms with showers at La Hacienda Commons; applicant, E+M Architecture; contractor, DeLeon Construction; $38,000.
RESIDENTIAL: 300 Macon Road, description, construction of 340-square-foot storage building for Lafayette Housing Authority; applicant and contractor, Gary Denais Builders; $62,750.
RETAIL: 2668 Johnston St., description, re-roofing; applicant and contractor, Pellerin & Wallace; $257,427.
Commercial demolition
HOTEL: 1421 S.E. Evangeline Thruway; description, full demo of existing hotel; applicant, not listed; contractor, Setex Construction Corp.; $149,770.
New residential
110 Watercress Drive, NJ Pepper Construction, $506,790.
212 Vagabond Way, DSLD, $210,420.
101 Saltmeadow Lane, Overton Homes, $352,620.
203 Grace View Drive, DR Horton, $208,350.
205 Grace View Drive, DR Horton, $297,270.
200 Stockbridge Lane, DSLD, $187,380.
204 Cedar Peak Lane, DR Horton, $201,600.
102 Pine Peak Drive, DR Horton, $204,930.
111 Cypress Ridge Road, Broussard, GCB of Louisiana, $700,000.
401 Lost Bridge Drive, Broussard, A&A Builders, $250,000.
309 Lost Bridge Drive, Broussard, A&A Builders, $250,000.
308 Canary Palm Way, Broussard, A&A Builders, $300,000.