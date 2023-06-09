Commercial alterations
RESTAURANT: 114 Mathews Blvd., description, demolition of single-family home, drainage and limestone parking lot construction for Mercy Kitchen; applicant, Michael P. Guidry; contractor, Frazier Investments; $135,000.
BANK: 2235 S. College Road, description, add 18 spaces to parking lot at First Pioneer FCU; applicant, T. Baker Smith; contractor, CM Miciotto & Son; $40,000.
OTHER: 110 Eunice Drive, description, updated first-floor interior; applicant, Pet Passages; contractor, owner; $10,000.
OTHER: 111 Energy Parkway, description, provide exit lights and remove door obstructing exit at Southern Louisiana Behavior Consultants; applicant, Vermilion Architects; contractor, Billeaud Planters; $5,000.
STORAGE: 112 Delahoussaye Drive, description, storage building at MLK housing development; applicant and contractor, Gary Denais Builders; $60,950.
GAS STATION: 215 W. Willow St., description, replacing underground tank and piping at Super 1 Foods; applicant and contractor, Covey Brothers Contracting; $610,000.
STORAGE: 202 Galbert Road, description, storage shed; applicant, Cumulus Media; contactor, self-contractor; $20,747.70.
INDUSTRIAL: 5900 U.S. 90 East, Broussard; description, addition to commercial building; applicant, Offshore Energy Services; contractor, Southern Constructors; $323,000.
INDUSTRIAL: 101 Sugarland Drive, Broussard; description, upstairs build out; applicant, 101 Sugarland LLC; contractor, Marc McIntyre Construction; $290,000.
New commercial
WAREHOUSE: 105 Decal St., description, new office and warehouse; applicant, Istre Engineering Services; contractor, Laviolette General Contracting; $450,000.
Commercial demolition
OFFICE: 822 Harding St., description, interior demolition; applicant and contractor, Mackie Reaux Construction; $30,000.
OTHER: 2492 Congress St., description, none listed; applicant and contractor, Chart Construction; $50,000.
OFFICE: 1458 Surrey St., description, demolition of existing office building for New Krewe Den; applicant and contractor, Synergy Construction Group; $15,000.
New residential
309 Artisan Road, CJS Customer Builders, $531,360.
107 Abby Farm Lane, Bergeron’s Metal Buildings, $202,500.
101 Drifting Sands Lane, McLain Homes, $356,400.
202 Grace View Drive, DR Horton, $197,910.
105 Kidd Lane, Manuel Builders, $175,500.
208 Cedar Peak Lane, DR Horton, $215,010.
300 Black Pine Drive, DR Horton, $225,090.
213 Cedar Peak Lane, DR Horton, $209,700.
211 Cedar Peak Lane, DR Horton, $195,570.
209 Cedar Peak Lane, DR Horton, $179,010.
205 Cedar Peak Lane, DR Horton, $240,480.
203 Cedar Peak Lane, DR Horton, $225,000.
104 Pine Peak Drive, DR Horton, $225,090.
105 Pine Peak Drive, DR Horton, $212,580.
103 Pine Peak Drive, DR Horton, $215,100.
709 Foreman Drive, homeowner, $382,500.
100 Blue Harbor Lane, McLain Homes, $281,700.
113 Bijou Drive, Manuel Builders, $217,260.
209 Sojourner Drive, Manuel Builders, $217,260.
217 Sojourner Drive, Manuel Builders, $191,250.
100 Sun Vista Lane, Manual Builders, $236,970.
114 Gunter Grass Lane, homeowner, $955,980.
3941 W. Gloria Switch Road, homeowner, $122,220.
210 Grace View Drive, DR Horton, $226,890.
212 Grace View Drive, DR Horton, $277,740.
214 Grace View Drive, DR Horton, $197,910.
213 Grace View Drive, DR Horton, $340,020.
201 Grace View Drive, DR Horton, $230,040.
200 Grace View Drive, DR Horton, $267,390.
203 Hardwicke Court, DSLD, $125,640.
205 Hardwicke Court, DSLD, $128,790.
508 E. Main St., Unit 100, Broussard, ACTP Rentals, $98,326.
508 E. Main St., Unit 200, Broussard, ACTP Rentals, $98,326.
508 E. Main St., Unit 300, Broussard, ACTP Rentals, $98,326.
508 E. Main St., Unit 400, Broussard, ACTP Rentals, $98,326.
508 E. Main St., Unit 500, Broussard, ACTP Rentals, $98,326.
508 E. Main St., Unit 600, Broussard, ACTP Rentals, $98,326.
508 E. Main St., Unit 700, Broussard, ACTP Rentals, $98,326.
508 E. Main St., Unit 800, Broussard, ACTP Rentals, $98,326.
118 Lansing Lane, Broussard, Willie Edwin Regan Tatford, $454,168.
120 Amberjack Terrace, Broussard, Willie Edwin Regan Tatford, $506,285.
303 Hewitt Way, Broussard, Van Alan Homes, $1,231,476.
104 Alexander Palm Way, Broussard, Signature Series Homes, $300,000.
102 Lansing Lane, Broussard, Signature Series Homes, $450,000.
107 Gentle Island Drive, Broussard, Heath Homes, $250,000.
109 Valsain Court, Broussard, Manuel Builders, $192,000.
208 Reservoir Drive, Broussard, Acadiana Dream Home, $425,000.