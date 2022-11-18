Interior alterations
APARTMENTS: 1416 W. Willow St., description, phase 2 of rehab of Willow Park Apartments; applicant, Windstar Services; contractor, Unicorp; $7,553,751.
INDUSTRIAL: 4500 NE Evangeline Thruway, description, new canopy for Omni Environmental Solutions; applicant and contractor, Windstar Services; $100,000.
New commercial
OFFICE: 300 Galbert Road, description, build out an existing vacant space for Rudick Construction Group; applicant, Grace Hebert Curtis Architects; contractor, Rudick Construction Group; $450,000.
CELL TOWER: 620 Albertson Parkway, Broussard, description, new cell tower; applicant, Helvetia Telecom SVC; contractor, Helvetia Telecom Services; $210,000.
Commercial demolition
INDUSTRIAL: 130 Beau Pre Road, description, interior demolition of main shop; applicant and contractor, Fremin General Contractors; $300,000.
INDUSTRIAL: 130 Beau Pre Road No. 2, description, interior demolition of material management building; applicant and contractor, Fremin General Contractors; $85,000.
New residential
308 Beckenham Way: CJS Custom Builders, $477,000.
326 Austin Road: homeowner, $551,430.
311 Rubria St.: LA Consultants, $171,000.
104 Hedgeworth Court: Hart Homes, $451,530.
117 Amberjack Terrace, Broussard: Jeff Wood Construction, $480,000.
405 Clara St., Broussard: Bergeron’s Metal Buildings, $225,000.
200 Alexander Palm Ave., Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $300,000.
202 Alexander Palm Ave., Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $300,000.
211 Tennyson Drive, Broussard: Manuel Builders, $218,176.