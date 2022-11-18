ACA.climatechange.adv.007.JPG

Home construction is underway in the Vincent Trace subdivision Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in Maurice, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Interior alterations

APARTMENTS: 1416 W. Willow St., description, phase 2 of rehab of Willow Park Apartments; applicant, Windstar Services; contractor, Unicorp; $7,553,751.

INDUSTRIAL: 4500 NE Evangeline Thruway, description, new canopy for Omni Environmental Solutions; applicant and contractor, Windstar Services; $100,000.

New commercial

OFFICE: 300 Galbert Road, description, build out an existing vacant space for Rudick Construction Group; applicant, Grace Hebert Curtis Architects; contractor, Rudick Construction Group; $450,000.

CELL TOWER: 620 Albertson Parkway, Broussard, description, new cell tower; applicant, Helvetia Telecom SVC; contractor, Helvetia Telecom Services; $210,000.

Commercial demolition

INDUSTRIAL: 130 Beau Pre Road, description, interior demolition of main shop; applicant and contractor, Fremin General Contractors; $300,000.

INDUSTRIAL: 130 Beau Pre Road No. 2, description, interior demolition of material management building; applicant and contractor, Fremin General Contractors; $85,000.

New residential

308 Beckenham Way: CJS Custom Builders, $477,000.

326 Austin Road: homeowner, $551,430.

311 Rubria St.: LA Consultants, $171,000.

104 Hedgeworth Court: Hart Homes, $451,530.

117 Amberjack Terrace, Broussard: Jeff Wood Construction, $480,000.

405 Clara St., Broussard: Bergeron’s Metal Buildings, $225,000.

200 Alexander Palm Ave., Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $300,000.

202 Alexander Palm Ave., Broussard: Signature Series Homes, $300,000.

211 Tennyson Drive, Broussard: Manuel Builders, $218,176.

