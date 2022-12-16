Interior alterations
OFFICE: 900 E. University Ave., description, renovation to Lafayette Police Department locker room; applicant, Architects Beazley Moliere; contractor, Perc Development; $450,000.
RETAIL: 2428 W. Pinhook Road, description, interior and exterior renovations to Walmart Supercenter; applicant, SGA Design Group; contractor, Joe R. Jones Construction; $1 million.
PARK: 3302 Moss St., description, food truck park with parking area with building to serve drinks; applicant, Parc de Oaks; contractor, Uneeda Shed; $23,000.
SCHOOL: 91 Teurlings Drive, description, entry canopy for St. Genevieve Middle School; applicant, Kendal Broussard; contractor, Timeline Builders; $400,000.
GAS STATION: 101 S. College Road, description, remove existing underground tanks and install double-wall tanks at On The Run; applicant and contractor, JP Petroleum Group; $333,764.
MEDICAL: 409 W. Pont des Mouton Road, Suite C, description, tenant buildout for Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center urgent care clinic; applicant, MBSB Group; contractor, JB Mouton; $259,773.
RESTAURANT: 1137 S. Bernard Road, Suite J, Broussard; description, tenant buildout; applicant, Wingstop; contractor, Kevin P. Sullivan Builders; $415,700.
STORAGE: 2835 Evangeline Thruway, Broussard; description, commercial remodel; applicant, Broussard Commercial Storage; contractor, Backwoods Fab and Foundation Specialties; $105,000.
BAKERY: 730 Albertson Parkway, Suite E, Broussard; description, none listed; applicant, The Cookie Door; contractor, none listed; $15,000.
New construction
OTHER: 111 Aymar Road, description, new building for The Lodge Pet Resort; applicant and contractor, Chase Group Construction; $875,000.
New residential
105 Santa Marta Drive, DP Construction, $141,030.
109 Santa Marta Drive, DP Construction, $141,030.
611 Catholique Road, Carencro, Rajun Cajun Construction, $591,750.
730 Hector Connoly Road, Carencro, MJ LeBlanc Builders, $270,000.
605 Ember Grove Crossing, Home by Heritage, $375,840.
119 Lightbourne Drive, DSLD, $219,690.
116 Teddy Lane, DSLD, $192,960.
114 Teddy Lane, DSLD, $210,690.
112 Teddy Lane, DSLD, $192,960
110 Teddy Lane, DSLD, $210,690.
106 Teddy Lane, DSLD, $192,960.
104 Teddy Lane, DSLD, $210,690.
102 Teddy Lane, DSLD, $192,960.
100 Teddy Lane, DSLD, $210,690.
101 Teddy Lane, DSLD, $192,960.
103 Teddy Lane, DSLD, $210,690.
105 Teddy Lane, DSLD, $192,690.
107 Teddy Lane, DSLD, $210,690.
109 Teddy Lane, DSLD, $192,960.
111 Teddy Lane, DSLD, $210,690.
113 Teddy Lane, DSLD, $192,960.
115 Teddy Lane, DSLD, $210,690.
117 Teddy Lane, DSLD, $192,960.
406 Abercrombie Way, Broussard, Jay Castille Construction, $500,000.
416 Abercrombie Way, Broussard, Jay Castille Construction, $400,000.
404 Abercrombie Way, Broussard, Jay Castille Construction, $400,000.
115 Travelers Palm Way, Broussard, Connor Andries/A&A Builders; $350,000.