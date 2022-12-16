ACA.climatechange.adv.007.JPG

Home construction is underway in the Vincent Trace subdivision Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in Maurice, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Interior alterations

OFFICE: 900 E. University Ave., description, renovation to Lafayette Police Department locker room; applicant, Architects Beazley Moliere; contractor, Perc Development; $450,000.

RETAIL: 2428 W. Pinhook Road, description, interior and exterior renovations to Walmart Supercenter; applicant, SGA Design Group; contractor, Joe R. Jones Construction; $1 million.

PARK: 3302 Moss St., description, food truck park with parking area with building to serve drinks; applicant, Parc de Oaks; contractor, Uneeda Shed; $23,000.

SCHOOL: 91 Teurlings Drive, description, entry canopy for St. Genevieve Middle School; applicant, Kendal Broussard; contractor, Timeline Builders; $400,000.

GAS STATION: 101 S. College Road, description, remove existing underground tanks and install double-wall tanks at On The Run; applicant and contractor, JP Petroleum Group; $333,764.

MEDICAL: 409 W. Pont des Mouton Road, Suite C, description, tenant buildout for Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center urgent care clinic; applicant, MBSB Group; contractor, JB Mouton; $259,773.

RESTAURANT: 1137 S. Bernard Road, Suite J, Broussard; description, tenant buildout; applicant, Wingstop; contractor, Kevin P. Sullivan Builders; $415,700.

STORAGE: 2835 Evangeline Thruway, Broussard; description, commercial remodel; applicant, Broussard Commercial Storage; contractor, Backwoods Fab and Foundation Specialties; $105,000.

BAKERY: 730 Albertson Parkway, Suite E, Broussard; description, none listed; applicant, The Cookie Door; contractor, none listed; $15,000.

New construction

OTHER: 111 Aymar Road, description, new building for The Lodge Pet Resort; applicant and contractor, Chase Group Construction; $875,000.

New residential

105 Santa Marta Drive, DP Construction, $141,030.

109 Santa Marta Drive, DP Construction, $141,030.

611 Catholique Road, Carencro, Rajun Cajun Construction, $591,750.

730 Hector Connoly Road, Carencro, MJ LeBlanc Builders, $270,000.

605 Ember Grove Crossing, Home by Heritage, $375,840.

119 Lightbourne Drive, DSLD, $219,690.

116 Teddy Lane, DSLD, $192,960.

114 Teddy Lane, DSLD, $210,690.

112 Teddy Lane, DSLD, $192,960

110 Teddy Lane, DSLD, $210,690.

106 Teddy Lane, DSLD, $192,960.

104 Teddy Lane, DSLD, $210,690.

102 Teddy Lane, DSLD, $192,960.

100 Teddy Lane, DSLD, $210,690.

101 Teddy Lane, DSLD, $192,960.

103 Teddy Lane, DSLD, $210,690.

105 Teddy Lane, DSLD, $192,690.

107 Teddy Lane, DSLD, $210,690.

109 Teddy Lane, DSLD, $192,960.

111 Teddy Lane, DSLD, $210,690.

113 Teddy Lane, DSLD, $192,960.

115 Teddy Lane, DSLD, $210,690.

117 Teddy Lane, DSLD, $192,960.

406 Abercrombie Way, Broussard, Jay Castille Construction, $500,000.

416 Abercrombie Way, Broussard, Jay Castille Construction, $400,000.

404 Abercrombie Way, Broussard, Jay Castille Construction, $400,000.

115 Travelers Palm Way, Broussard, Connor Andries/A&A Builders; $350,000.

