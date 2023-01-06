ACA.climatechange.adv.007.JPG

Home construction is underway in the Vincent Trace subdivision Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in Maurice, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Interior alterations

WAREHOUSE: 3136 NE Evangeline Thruway, description, renovation for Acadian Kitchens production and warehouse; applicant, Parish Architecture; contractor, ARL Construction; $1.66 million.

New construction

RESTAURANT: 4617 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, Kasai Steakhouse and Sushi; applicant and contactor, Manuel Commercial; $1,219,795.

New residential

100 Acomb Drive: homeowner, $789,300.

110 Chimney Rock Blvd.: St. Vincent Homes, $173,250.

130 Babalou Road: Marshall Porter Construction, $230,000.

158 Blaine St.: homeowner, $117,000.

105 Grandview Terrace Drive: A&A Builders, $328,410.

301 Greyford Drive: South Louisiana Custom Homes, $403,560.

2642 Hoffpauir Road: homeowner, $167,130.

325 Catholique Road: homeowner, $369,000.

100 Stockbridge Lane: DSLD, $215,640.

117 Lightbourne Drive: DSLD, $219,690.

112 Windy Feather Drive, Broussard: E.J. Rock Construction, $275,483. 

405 Abercrombie Way, Broussard: Acadiana Dream Home, $405,000. 

Tags

View comments