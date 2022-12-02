Interior alterations
BAR: 116 Bertrand Drive, description, review of commercial, drainage and calculations for Wrong Iron Lafayette; applicant, Carubba Engineering; contractor, Castle Row Construction; $1,374,144.
FITNESS CENTER: 3803 Moss St., description, interior remodel and tenant improvement for Planet Fitness; applicant, PB2 Architecture + Engineering; contractor, Planet Construction; $1.3 million.
WAREHOUSE: 120 Scott St., description, residential storage to warehouse; applicant and contractor, Lafayette WinAir; $150,000.
MEDICAL: 1211 Coolidge St., Suite 301; description, change of tenant and minor renovation for surgery oncology site; applicant, MBSB Group; contractor, Skeeter Contractors; $236,400.
ELECTRIC: 2623 Cameron St., description, proposed equipment shelter and generator; applicant, Entergy; contractor, Eastex Tower; $75,000.
BAR: 3809 Johnston St., description, renovations to La Fonda back bar; applicant, Chase Marshall Architects; contractor, CM Miciotto & Son; $35,000.
RESTAURANT: 423 Jefferson St., description, change façade from wood to hard siding at Central Pizza; applicant and contractor, Prejean Builders; $60,000.
OTHER: 400 Jefferson Blvd., description, alteration and emergency repairs; applicant and contractor, M&M Home Improvements; $20,000.
WAREHOUSE: 3136 NE Evangeline Thruway, description, interior demolition for Acadian Kitchens warehouse; applicant and contractor, ARL Construction; $75,000.
APARTMENTS: 200 Oak Crest Drive, description, converting two five-bedroom units to four-bedroom units at The Genesis; applicant and contractor, GMGS Restoration Technology; $150,000.
RESTAURANT: 6701 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, add enclosed patio; applicant, Feezo’s; contractor, Mackie Reaux Construction; $55,372.
New construction
CHURCH: 1700 E. Willow St., description, pre-engineered metal building for gym and assembly use for Christ Church of Acadiana; applicant, Parish Architecture; contractor, Keith Bates Construction; $750,000.
RESTAURANT: 5300 Johnston St., description, building and drive-thru for Chick-fil-A restaurant; applicant, Ashley Jansing; contractor, Stansell Properties & Development; $1.2 million.
Commercial demolition
HOTEL: 1101 W. Pinhook Road, description, demolition of old Travelodge Motel; applicant, Greenbriar Investments; contractor, property owner; $10,000.
RETAIL: 301 Doucet Road, description, demolition of old Shop Rite building; applicant and contractor, Rudick Construction Group; $20,000.
New residential
100 Peacock Ave., homeowner, $586,620.
120 Lightbourne Drive, DSLD, $210,420.
126 Lightbourne Drive, DSLD, $205,110.
121 Lightbourne Drive, DSLD, $167,940.
124 Charles St., Manuel Builders, $190,530.
100 Park Ridge Lane, homeowner, $338,400.
410 LA 1252, Joelco General Contractors, $306,000.
110 Orchard Park, LR Mitchell Construction & Development, $362,070.
126 Sojourner Drive, Manuel Builders, $190,170.
107 Waterhouse Road, Milton Hebert Construction, $375,210.
107 Burning Oaks Drive, Jay Castille Construction, $340,920.
207 Adry Lane, Manuel Builders, $179,000.
102 Matherson Way, Greatwood Homes, $1.5 million.
102 Fleet Way, Broussard, McLain Homes, $146,145.
103 Fleet Way, Broussard, McLain Homes, $146,145.
104 Fleet Way, Broussard, McLain Homes, $146,145.
105 Fleet Way, Broussard, McLain Homes, $146,145.
301 Silver Star Court, Broussard, McLain Homes, $145,145.
213 Tennyson Drive, Broussard, Manuel Builders, $176,000.