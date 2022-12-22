ACA.climatechange.adv.007.JPG

Interior alterations

CHURCH: 125 E. Butcher Switch Road, description, fire damage restoration at World Harvest Lighthouse Church; applicant, ServePro of Lafayette; contractor, JBWM Enterprises; $400,000.

New construction

OTHER: 4101 Louisiana Ave., description, new location for Dance Graphics; applicant and contractor, Manuel Commercial; $1.3 million.

Commercial demolition

OTHER: 411 W. Milton Ave., Milton, description, none listed; applicant and contractor, James Richard Construction; $14,870.

New residential

238 Treescape Drive, Shivers Brothers Construction, $335,520.

101 Smith-Reed Road, Arceneaux Home Builders, $725,400.

100 Peridot Road, homeowner, $490,500.

629 Jenkins Road, Shoeffler Construction, $260,730.

303 Boulder Creek Parkway, BCS Builders, $380,160.

1001 Breaux Road, A&A Builders, $437,580.

118 Teddy Lane, DSLD, $210,690

106 Yorkshire Circle, Ray Montgomery Inc., $280,440.

207 Randolph Drive, homeowner, $144,000.

108 Stockbridge Lane, DSLD, $201,150.

104 Stockbridge Lane, DSLD, $169,110.

102 Stockbridge Lane, DSLD, $183,510.

100 Judice Lane, DSLD, $167,940.

302 Rose of Sharon Lane, DSLD, $230,850.

204 Vagabond Way, DSLD, $197,460.

136 Robicheaux Road, Broussard, Overton Homes, $550,000.

113 Madelyn St., Gary Denais Builders, $63,000.

