Interior alterations
CHURCH: 125 E. Butcher Switch Road, description, fire damage restoration at World Harvest Lighthouse Church; applicant, ServePro of Lafayette; contractor, JBWM Enterprises; $400,000.
New construction
OTHER: 4101 Louisiana Ave., description, new location for Dance Graphics; applicant and contractor, Manuel Commercial; $1.3 million.
Commercial demolition
OTHER: 411 W. Milton Ave., Milton, description, none listed; applicant and contractor, James Richard Construction; $14,870.
New residential
238 Treescape Drive, Shivers Brothers Construction, $335,520.
101 Smith-Reed Road, Arceneaux Home Builders, $725,400.
100 Peridot Road, homeowner, $490,500.
629 Jenkins Road, Shoeffler Construction, $260,730.
303 Boulder Creek Parkway, BCS Builders, $380,160.
1001 Breaux Road, A&A Builders, $437,580.
118 Teddy Lane, DSLD, $210,690
106 Yorkshire Circle, Ray Montgomery Inc., $280,440.
207 Randolph Drive, homeowner, $144,000.
108 Stockbridge Lane, DSLD, $201,150.
104 Stockbridge Lane, DSLD, $169,110.
102 Stockbridge Lane, DSLD, $183,510.
100 Judice Lane, DSLD, $167,940.
302 Rose of Sharon Lane, DSLD, $230,850.
204 Vagabond Way, DSLD, $197,460.
136 Robicheaux Road, Broussard, Overton Homes, $550,000.
113 Madelyn St., Gary Denais Builders, $63,000.