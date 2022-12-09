Interior alterations
MEDICAL: 1600 Camellia Blvd., description, buildout for Building H of medical office complex; applicant, Ritter Maher Architects; contractor, Kent Design Build; $1.34 million.
TECH: 105 Felix Road, Building A, description, place antennas, junction boxes and cable for Dish; applicant, Future Technologies; contractor, Quanta Telecommunications Solutions; $30,000.
OFFICE: 900 S. College Road, description, alterations to tenant space for Preis Law Firm; applicant and contractor, CM Miciotto & Son; $342,000.
New residential
418 Petite Road, Van Alan Homes, $467,910.
108 Salt Meadow Lane, Prestigious Home Builders; $406,800.
216 Coteau Ridge Road, self, $365,940.
105 Croft Row, AM Design, $269,100.
128 Sojourner Drive, Manuel Builders, $198,450.
205 Adry Lane, Manuel Builders, $155,970.
100 Peridot Drive, homeowner, $490,500.
302 Adry Lane, Manuel Builders, $155,970.
100 Ashgrove Lane, Broussard, Dimark Homes, $475,000.
106 Carriage Lakes Drive, Broussard, Bon Maison Builders, $525,000.