ACA.climatechange.adv.007.JPG

Home construction is underway in the Vincent Trace subdivision Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in Maurice, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Interior alterations

MEDICAL: 1600 Camellia Blvd., description, buildout for Building H of medical office complex; applicant, Ritter Maher Architects; contractor, Kent Design Build; $1.34 million.

TECH: 105 Felix Road, Building A, description, place antennas, junction boxes and cable for Dish; applicant, Future Technologies; contractor, Quanta Telecommunications Solutions; $30,000.

OFFICE: 900 S. College Road, description, alterations to tenant space for Preis Law Firm; applicant and contractor, CM Miciotto & Son; $342,000.

New residential

418 Petite Road, Van Alan Homes, $467,910.

108 Salt Meadow Lane, Prestigious Home Builders; $406,800.

216 Coteau Ridge Road, self, $365,940.

105 Croft Row, AM Design, $269,100.

128 Sojourner Drive, Manuel Builders, $198,450.

205 Adry Lane, Manuel Builders, $155,970.

100 Peridot Drive, homeowner, $490,500.

302 Adry Lane, Manuel Builders, $155,970.

100 Ashgrove Lane, Broussard, Dimark Homes, $475,000.

106 Carriage Lakes Drive, Broussard, Bon Maison Builders, $525,000.

