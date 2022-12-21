Here’s a funny thing about trying to nail down the top business headlines of 2022: this year’s top story could also be 2023’s top story.
The development planned for the vacant land near Costco — which signs so far point to being home to popular national chains TopGolf and Dave & Busters — in the second phase of the Ambassador Town Center is the top business story of the year in The Acadiana Advocate. Yet the two businesses are only part of the plans, which are also expected to include a hotel, restaurants and a 330-unit high-end apartment complex.
In terms of interest and retail sales the 50-acre area could produce, it’s safe to say the development will be one of the largest commercial developments in recent years in Lafayette.
TopGolf could wind up being the jewel in the development’s crown. The international brand, which reported a 24% growth in year-over-year revenue in the third quarter, is growing aggressively with eight locations expected to open this year in the U.S. and the UK. It wants to build 13-15 locations a year for the next three to four years, reports indicate.
A Lafayette location would be unique in that it will be located away from a main highway. Like the Baton Rouge location adjacent to Interstate 10 most locations are along freeways.
Neither company has yet to purchase property in that area, but negotiations continue, sources say. Officials with Dave & Busters increased the acreage it initially requested at its space along Meadow Farm Drive.
TopGolf’s construction partner, ARCO/Murray National Construction Co., went before the city planning commission for a plat approval last month.
Other businesses in that area will include a 335-unit high-end apartment complex, Small Sliders restaurant, Jet Coffee, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Kasai Steakhouse and Sushi, a four-story hotel and a Discount Tire. Negotiations are ongoing on two other properties, including three restaurants and a bank.
Expect construction to begin on many of those projects early next year. As for TopGolf and Dave & Busters, we may know more by the end of the first quarter.
Others top stories of 2022 include
2. The Municipal opens downtown. Heralded as the largest downtown residential project in years, the 68-unit complex in the old federal courthouse was opened in April, marking the end of a long road to put the building back into commerce after sitting empty for two decades.
Once a downtown lift station was built by LPTFA and historic tax credits were used to help move the project along, that changed the game. Developer E.J. Krampe and others unveiled the refurbished building in April and showed the residential can work downtown. Others are coming up, including the Lafayette Public Financing Trust’s four-story, 70-unit complex.
3. LHC Group reaches agreement to be sold. One Lafayette’s largest private employers and an aggressively growing national company, LHC Group reached an agreement to be acquired by UnitedHealth for $5.4 billion in April. The move was a strategic one for UH, which would home health care to its arsenal. And all signs point to the deal as being an infusion of cash and energy into LHC, which employs 700 people in Lafayette and 30,000 across 37 states. The deadline for the deal was extended until the first quarter of 2023 per federal review.
4. Average sale price of a home tops $300K for three months. As inventory dwindled down and interest rates not yet rising, the average sale of a home got to over $300,000 for three months. Prices spiked mid-year, with every zip code showing the median sale price rising at least 20%. The area out west from Duson south, the median price nearly doubled. In the Maurice area, the median sale price jumped from $199,900 in 2018 to $395,000 this past summer. Prices are expected to slowly retreat in 2023.
5. New airport terminal opens in Lafayette. It’s got all the bells and whistles of a modern airport: 120K square feet, wider concourses, two TSA security checkpoint lines with room for a third and an additional 199 parking spaces. Local and state officials celebrated the terminal’s opening in January. The best part about it, officials noted, was the terminal opened with no debt associated with the construction.
My most memorable stories of 2022
Remembering the Daiquiri Factory: I should have taken it as sign when my interviewee for this story, Daiquiri Factory founder David Ervin, arrived about 20 minutes early.
Ervin was the guy who opened what is widely credited as the country’s first drive-thru daiquiri shop, a concept now ubiquitous in Louisiana. This year marked the 40th anniversary of how city leaders in Lafayette tried to shut down his operation on Johnston Street by passing an open container law.
Thanks to an idea from his then-roommate’s mother — just put a piece of tape over the lid — his frozen daiquiri was considered a sealed container, a judge ruled, thus allowing for sales to explode.
The north Louisiana native discovered Lafayette’s party scene while working offshore — he often stopped on his way home but never left — and caught lightning in a bottle. He went from making $400 a week working offshore to making $400 an hour selling frozen daiquiris out of a window.
Ervin is currently writing a memoir — titled “A Frozen Solution” — that is scheduled to be released next month.
Who is Ravi Daggula and why is his group gobbling up properties? Daggula and a group of investors started the year by closing on a deal to buy the old Dat Dog building, and from there their property buys continued. Other downtown Lafayette properties. A small shopping center. And they started work on the old Travelodge Motel.
Buy why? Quite simply, Daggula said he wants to return to his home in India one day. But until then, he wants to do as much as he can to improve Lafayette — particularly downtown and the city’s inner core — before he leaves.
“In the next five years I want to do as much as I can do,” he said.
Grocery store in this shrinking Acadiana town closes after 99 years: Chas Cannatella & Sons store were proud of its muffaletta and offered just about everything else the people of Melville and surrounding areas needed. From produce and breakfast cereal to cat food, soccer balls and wrenches, the store that opened in 1923 had it all.
But the store closed over the summer, leaving the struggling town of Melville and the area of northeast St. Landry Parish without a full-service grocery store. It forced residents to drive to Krotz Springs or Opelousas for groceries at a time when gasoline prices were soaring.
In Melville, there is no gas station. And now that more than half of the 700 or so residents live below the poverty line, the obstacles are challenging.
Grant Cannatella and his wife, Pam, had opened a small Baton Rouge store to offset losses at the Melville store. But the losses became too much to overcome.
“The old customers are not here anymore,” he said. “We’ve buried them in the past 20-30 years.”
Most-read Acadiana business stories at theadvocate.com
1. D.R. Horton, target of homeowner lawsuit, built over 1,700 homes in Lafayette Parish; here's where (March 14)
2. You probably have Tony Chachere's seasoning at home, but do you know its history? (March 9)
3. Grocery inflation now at 15%; these 15 items had the highest rise in price (July 13)
4. From Eunice fields to Rouses shelves, Parish Rice’s high-protein, diabetic-friendly rice is booming (Jan. 16)
5. The new caviar? Louisiana crab up to $50 a pound for restaurants, $70 for grocery shoppers (Jan. 22)
6. Chick-fil-A purchases five acres for its fourth location in Lafayette; Here's where it will open (nov. 15)
7. Dave & Busters in negotiations to open in Lafayette; here's where they may land (June 6)
8. Offshore drilling company that had its Lafayette office raided by federal investigators will lay off 135 (Oct. 28)
9. Cajun Palms to become Margaritaville RV resort; it's a 'little piece of Louisiana paradise' (Dec. 6)
10. How the first Louisiana drive-thru daiquiri stand beat Lafayette city hall and made history (Aug. 13)
Quotes of the year
“If you ever saw $100,000 in cash in ones, fives, 10s and 20s, all crumpled up sitting on a bed, it would blow your mind.” — David Ervin, founder of Daiquiri Factory, on how much his business would make in a week.
“It’s a big company with deep pockets that will enable you to make more acquisitions. It’s like having a rich aunt.” — Peter Richiutti, Tulane University finance professor, on LHC Group getting bought by UnitedHealth
“That has been unbelievable and unsustainable.” — Bill Bacque, real estate analyst, on the average sale price of a home over the summer rising 13% over the previous 12 months.
“I’ll be real honest with you — in the next five years, definitely by the next Census, we’re going to nearly double in size.” -- Jan-Scott Richard, mayor of Scott, on the West Village development being built in the city.
“Ravi has been — if you want to put anything in the paper — he’s been an angel for me. I’m still kind of in awe. I usually help people out. I make a phone call, and stuff happens. I never call for myself. All of a sudden I don’t have to make a call for myself and this guy Ravi wants to meet me and help me? It just has blown my mind.” — Vera Nagy, downtown Opelousas commercial property owner, after meeting Ravi Daggula.