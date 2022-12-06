Parish Rice, the high-protein product made at M&S Fruge Farms in Eunice, is now in more supermarkets in Texas.
The company, which recently reached deals with H-E-B stores in Beaumont and Houston and Rouses Markets, announced a deal that will put them in Brookshire Brothers stores across the Lone Star State. It will have in-store promotions in three stores this weekend, including the DeQuincy store at 300 W. Fourth St., at 3-6 p.m. Friday.
The rice, which Michael Fruge launched in 2019 after being created by LSUAg Center scientists, is 53% higher protein than the average brand of rice and has a glycemic index value of 41 out of 100, lower than other brands that have an average value of 72.
“We owe so much of our recent growth to our customers,” he said. “Their persistence in asking of us by name in their local markets has been humbling, and we are excited as we continue to find our way onto more and more shelves. Our customers can enjoy their favorite meals without sacrificing or compromising their health.”