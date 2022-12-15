Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy has named leaders for its Lafayette Parish campuses for the fall.
Kim Lemire will remain as principal of students in grades kindergarten to fifth grade. Kindra Brown, who has served as dean of students, will be the associate principal for K-2 students, and Erin Marcotte will serve as associate principal for students in grades 3-5.
Brown began as a curriculum resource teacher in 2017 and most recently served as dean of students. She earned bachelor’s degrees from Northwestern State University and a master’s from LSU.
Marcotte started her career in 2012 as a classroom teacher and joined ARCA as dean of students in 2020 and later became assistant principal. She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Nicholls State and is a doctoral candidate at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Both positions begin Feb. 15 at the current combined K-5 campus and will move into the new K-2 and 3-5 facilities in August.
Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy and Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy High School are tuition-free public charter schools and part of the Charter Schools USA Inc. family of schools serving grades K-12. The school is governed by the Lafayette Charter Foundation.
Allyson Pharr and Ron Quaranto with Acadian Ambulance were elected to the board of directors with the American Ambulance Association.
Pharr, Acadian’s chief legal officer, will be director of Region 4, which covers Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico for a three-year term.
Quaranto, Acadian’s regional vice president, will represent Region 4 on the ethics committee for a four-year term and will also chair the workforce committee.
Acadian Ambulance is one of the largest ambulance services in the nation, providing transportation and medical service to areas in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Tennessee.