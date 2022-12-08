Anna Osland has been named associate director of research at the Blanco Center at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and will led its new research program on economic and environmental resilience, which will delve deeply into research and policy issues critical to Louisiana.
Osland has been a senior research associate at the Blanco Center for two years and led or collaborated on projects including coastal restoration, coastal financing, transportation policy, workforce development, flood hazard mitigation, poverty and broadband connectivity.
She previously was director of workforce and policy issues for One Acadiana. She earned a master’s and Ph.D. in city and regional planning from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a bachelor’s degree from Willamette University, which named her Distinguished Alum of the Year in 2021.
DaCoda Bartels was hired as senior vice president of operations at FlyGuys Nationwide Drone Services.
Bartels has a decade of experience in drone technology and software. In 2014 he co-founded Aerobotics Energy Group, which was acquired by GIS as Aerobotics Drone Division in 2018. He is a licensed commercial helicopter pilot and has an FAA Section 333 and FAA Part 107 drone license.
FlyGuys is a nationwide drone services company that delivers aerial data collection solutions for commercial industries and public sector entities.
Blaise Zuschlag was named to board of directors for First National Bank of Louisiana.
Zuschlag is chief administrative officer at Acadian Companies and manages Acadian’s purchasing, fleet maintenance, IT and building maintenance departments, and assists in planning and directing all corporate administrative, financial and operational activities. Zuschlag also works on special projects and strategic initiatives at Acadian Companies, including acquisitions, innovation and governmental relations.