Beth Guidry was named Acadian Total Security’s 2023 Employee of the Year.
Guidry started with Acadian 18 years ago as an alarm dispatcher and moved up to a supervisor role in 2007.
Guidry's was named Dispatcher of the Year in 2007, became training supervisor in 2012 and received certifications in EMD, TMA Level 1 and 2, as well as an associate's degree in accounting. She was also chosen as the employee of the year for ATS in 2015.
Mark Wiltz was named client relations specialist with Sides & Associates.
The Youngsville native and Nicholls State graduate previously worked as a legislative assistant in the Louisiana State Senate and as an aide to U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana. He also served as an advocacy project manager at Majority Strategies, a strategic marketing and campaign firm that provides consultation to over 180 sitting and former U.S. congressmen, including two speakers of the house.
Sides provides full-service communications resources, strategic planning, public relations, marketing and project management services.
Emily Breaux Wright and Christopher J. Peyton have joined the Lafayette office of Kean Miller.
Wright practices with the business, corporate and real estate groups.
She earned a bachelor's in communications and public relations from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and a law degree, cum laude, from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law. Wright served as a clerk for Judge Phyllis M. Keaty of the Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeal.
Peyton also practices with the business, corporate and real estate groups.
He earned a bachelor's, cum laude, in economics from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and a law degree and graduate diploma in comparative law from LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center.
Anna M. Grand has been promoted to partner with Gibson Law Partners.
Grand joined the firm in 2020 as an associate. Her areas of practice are professional liability, commercial litigation and general casualty defense.
She earned a bachelor's in marketing from Loyola University New Orleans, a master's in arts administration from the University of New Orleans and a law degree and graduate diploma in comparative law from LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center.
Jacquelyn D. Cook has been promoted to senior associate with Gibson.
Cook joined the firm in 2019 as an associate. Her areas of practice are professional liability litigation and commercial litigation.
She earned a bachelor's in mass communications from LSU and a law degree and graduate diploma in comparative law, cum laude, from LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center.