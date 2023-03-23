Jaci Russo, CEO of brandRusso, won the Rising Leader Award from the Women’s Leadership Conference Planning Committee.
The award is presented to those who have worked more than 15 years to build collaborative relationships, develop leadership skills and advance gender equity in their communities and organizations.
Russo began her career at Creative Artists Agency in Los Angeles and in 2001 co-founded brandRusso along with her husband, Michael Russo, who is the company’s creative director. The strategic branding agency works with professional services and manufacturing businesses.
The 16th annual Women’s Leadership Conference was held at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Lori Carter was named leader of the Lafayette office for VGraham, a Baton Rouge-based consulting firm providing outsourced chief financial officer and controller services.
Carter is a certified public accountant and financial professional with more than 20 years experience as a company director, controller, business manager.
VGraham recently opened an office at 1227 Camellia Blvd.
Whitney Broussard, Blake Simon and John Oliver are now part of the Lafayette office for Freese and Nichols Inc. at 314 Jefferson St.
Broussard brings 20 years of experience in coastal restoration science, water management and GIS and will lead the team in providing client support, strategic guidance, project management and deep local expertise. Simon is a coastal ecologist who will provide GIS and drone-related services. Oliver will provide landscape architecture services, focusing on design and coastal community resiliency.
Freese and Nichols, which also has a New Orleans office, works to help clients reduce flood risks, protect their infrastructure and restore coastal systems.