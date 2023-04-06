Sarah Mary Toce-Dolon was named development director for Parish Proud, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting pride and placemaking in Lafayette.
Toce-Dolon will lead its fundraising efforts, manage donor relations and create new partnerships with businesses and community leaders.
She has several years experience working various with nonprofits and has a master's degree in divinity from Boston College School of Theology and Ministry. She has also worked as a regional outreach coordinator for Louisiana Advocates for Women and Children's Rights.