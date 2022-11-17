Dr. Brody LeBlanc, Dr. Richard Luneau and Dr. Natalie Derouen have joined the staff of the Our Lady of Lourdes Physician Group and Our Lady of Lourdes Children’s Health clinic that opened recently in Maurice.
LeBlanc and Luneau are family medicine doctors in the clinic at 9610 Maurice Ave., and Derouen is a pediatrician.
The three providers, formerly at separate Lafayette-based practices, moved in late October to open the Maurice clinic.
Dr. Brian Bailey, Dr. Virginia Coreil and Dr. Scott Rabalais, along with nurse practitioner Claire Bailey have been added to Our Lady of Lourdes Children’s Health and Our Lady of Lourdes Physician Group’s network.
They will be located at 5000 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Province Park, Building 12, and specialize in allergies, asthma, growth and development, ADD/ADHD and preventive care.
Bailey earned a medical degree from LSU School of Medicine before completing an internship and residency in pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He moved to Lafayette in 2004, joining a private pediatric practice and providing emergency care for Acadiana children at area hospital emergency rooms.
Coreil earned a medical degree from School of Medicine in Shreveport before completing an internship and residency in pediatrics at the University of Tennessee Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis. Rabalais earned a medical degree from LSU School of Medicine in Shreveport, where he completed a residency in pediatrics.
Bailey earned a bachelor’s in nursing from LSU Health Sciences Center before completing a master’s in nursing from University of Texas Health Sciences Center. She previously worked as a registered nurse caring for pediatric patients in Baton Rouge and Houston.