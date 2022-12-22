Dr. Tacee Walker, associate chief medical officer of Our Lady of Lourdes and chief medical officer of Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital, was named the 2023 Greater Acadiana Go Red for Women Chair.
The American Heart Association will host its Go Red for Women event in Lafayette on Feb. 10 at Le Pavillion at Parc Lafayette.
The Go Red for Women movement is the association’s signature women’s initiative to end heart disease and stroke in women. It works in communities around the world to help women understand that cardiovascular disease and strokes are their greatest health threat and that they should take action to lower their risk.
The event’s theme will be Stroke Risk in Moms and Maternal Health.
--
Caitlin Russo has been promoted to PR and marketing manager for Acadian Cos.
Russo had been senior marketing and PR strategist and has been with Acadian for more than eight years. As manager, Russo will oversee project and production schedules, manage and oversee social media content and strategy, provide support to the department and work with the department’s vice president on special projects.
A native of Lafayette, Russo is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a degree in mass communication.