The Leadership Institute of Acadiana will partner with the Acadiana Veteran Alliance to offer free registration for the LIA’s Acadiana OnBoard and Intro Lafayette programs.
The AVA will sponsor registration for the first three veterans to apply for the programs this year. Upcoming dates include May 16 for Acadiana OnBoard and May 25-26 for Intro Lafayette, AVA founder and CEO Andrew Ward said.
Acadiana OnBoard is geared to strengthen local nonprofit organizations by enhancing the pool of effective board members and increasing board diversity and inclusivity. Intro Lafayette is an intensive, two-day civic leadership training program that provides local leaders with a deep understanding of the region.