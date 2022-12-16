When Jody’s opened in the Oil Center in 2000, it was the first store of its kind in Lafayette. It offered high-end gifts and luxury brands for which Lafayette residents previously had to travel to Baton Rouge or New Orleans.
They opened the business when a dress shop in front of Jody’s hair salon closed. They knew there was a market for luxury goods in Lafayette.
What owners Cameron Foreman and Jody Aucoin were most proud of, however, was the hands-on, personal service they provided each customer.
“We wanted the community to have something that Lafayette never had before,” Foreman said. “We had a big following of women who would normally have to go out of town.”
They announced earlier this month the store will close Dec. 31.
For 22 years, the gift shop at 923 Harding St. catered to whatever customers' needed, Foreman said. If they did not carry a china set a customer wanted, they would order it. They wrapped gifts for customers; they helped load products into vehicles.
“There’s no comparison (to in-person shopping). You can feel, touch, smell…” Foreman said.
That specific china set is exactly what made a lifelong customer out of Dana Armentor.
“The experience of going to Jody’s to shop, you didn’t just leave with a gift, you left with a new friend,” Armentor said, “it’s really the end of an era, there’s something about being able to go into a locally owned store and have that sense of community when you shop.”
The business, which opened in September 2000, began to struggle during the COVID pandemic, Foreman said. The older and wealthier clientele, who often shopped in person, were forced to find their luxury products in online stores.
The store did not have an online presence. They believed in in-person shopping and the elevated experience they brought to market.
“You’re the place to come buy something for someone who has everything,” Foreman said.
“Everyone stayed home for the pandemic and were forced to shop online,” he said, “Now they can sit in the comfort of their own home and shop, that’s what really killed us.”
The luxury market has always worked differently from the normal retail market, Foreman explained. Brands such as Versace and Luis Vuitton were not sold directly to customers before the pandemic, instead opting for contracts with high-end stores like Jody’s. As online shopping spiked, the manufacturers changed their models to offer online storefronts, Foreman said, cutting out stores like Jody's.
“The manufacturers are no longer holding back for us. When we were going to market, we were asking, 'Do you have an online service?' and if they said yes, we wouldn’t buy with them. Now it’s almost everyone has online sales to the general public.”
They could not keep up with the evolving market, he said. The men, both in their 60s, said they did not want to develop an online presence.
Foreman sees the closing of their business as a wider problem facing Lafayette and other cities. Brick-and-mortar retail locations cannot compete with larger online shopping platforms and resellers such as eBay. Their contracts with high-end brands keep them from putting products on sale without permission from some manufacturers. Resellers can set the prices to whatever they feel and undermine their business, Foreman said.
“That’s what is killing [local] retail, not just our store, but a lot of stores,” Foreman said.
Jody’s, the hair salon, will still be in operation. Aucoin has been a hairstylist in Lafayette for over 40 years, Foreman said, and he has a dedicated customer base.
For now, Foreman said he plans on taking a well-deserved break. He plans on traveling and working on their home. He wishes to thank his loyal customers and the friends he was able to make throughout the years.
“People keep telling me they don’t want to lose touch with me,” Foreman said, “I say we won’t lose touch, we’ll go to lunch, we’ll see you for dinner, we’ll see you for Mardi Gras.”