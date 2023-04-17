On March 3 Kelley Jolivette-Thomas’ husband dropped off a money order for $775 for the month’s rent for their three-bedroom unit at the Riverside at Oakbourne Apartments in Lafayette.
When he returned home he found a notice posted on the door: a 45-day notice to leave the complex.
Her family, which includes a daughter nearing graduation at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and others are having to relocate after the aging 53-unit complex near Oakbourne Country Club was sold to Servio Capital last month for $2.15 million. The complex is in need of significant repairs, and the new owners said they will invest thousands into repairs to the property.
Letters were sent out that specified a five-days-to-vacate notice would be given over the coming 45 days.
Jolivette-Thomas, who recently lost her job and whose family lived there for 20 years, and others are now scrambling to find housing options, many at much higher rates.
“We don’t know when this five-day (period) is going to happen,” she said. “We know it’s going to happen within the next 45 days, which happens to be right at UL’s graduation. So I have a college student trying to study and having to pack up her bedroom of 20 years. No one was prepared. A lot of us don’t have the physical ability to actually move.”
The change of ownership caught many of the residents by surprise, residents said, with some not finding out about the transaction until it was reported in the news three weeks ago. Many of the tenants are also living at Riverside without a lease, opting for a month-to-month deal that is beneficial in avoiding an eviction, but also puts them without legal recourse for landlord disputes.
In a letter to tenants, Servio officials cited Louisiana Code of Civil Procedure 4701, which allows a property owner — in the event of a termination of a lease, actions by a tenant, nonpayment of rent or “for any other reason” — to obtain possession of the property through a notice of “not less than five days from the date of its delivery to vacate the premises.”
Servio Capital is offering space at its other Lafayette property, Acadian Crossing, which is in the former Garden Plaza Hotel and Conference Center, 2032 NE Evangeline Thruway. Deposits and pro-rated rent refunds, the letter indicated, would be issued accordingly.
CEO Ryan Enk said his company so far has only evicted one person after that person declined to pay and threatened to sue.
“We actually haven’t like force-kicked anybody out,” he said. “We did everything according to Louisiana law. There are only a handful of people that are upset. We gave everybody options, and I don’t know of anybody else that does what we do and goes in and improves properties that gives people options other than just get out. Everybody that’s asked us to work with them, we’ve worked with them.”
Many of the tenants there are on fixed incomes, Jolivette-Thomas noted, with some disabled residents, women who have recently given birth, others who have recently had surgery. One of her neighbors was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor.
About 30 of the families there have reached out to local agencies for placement assistance, said Elsa Dimitriadis, executive director of the Acadiana Regional Coalition for Homelessness and Housing. Catholic Charities and SMILE Community Action Agency have also helped.
Agencies met last week to determine best ways to help those being displaced. They have since offered assistance with Section 8 housing applications, worked with prospective landlords and have offered moving services to some through ARCH’s ShareHouse, which offers second-hand items to people experiencing homelessness.
“This is a relatively rare occurrence with this number,” Dimitriadis said. “This happens with frequency when it comes to landlords with individual homes that they rent. But this magnitude, it’s relatively rare, which is one of the reasons that it prompted us to meet and discuss what we can do. Our shelters are at full capacity, and our resources are extremely limited right now.”
Javonka Glover, who moved in four years ago after she backed out of an attempt at buying a home, disagreed with Enk’s claim that the staff has been helpful during the transition. She lives in a three-bedroom unit with her youngest daughter, who is pregnant, and accused the staff of harassing a neighbor who recently had a son die in a car crash.
The staff also drained the swimming pool prior to last week’s Easter break, she said. The Acadian Crossing apartments, she noted, is not suitable for families.
“This little girl left so many memories,” Glover said of her neighbor. “I’m going to get emotional. She left it behind because they strong-armed her to move. She had to go and stay with her son’s grandmother, and she’s not even with the father anymore. She’s going to live in a camper until she can save enough to move. She didn’t feel comfortable enough to move over there (to Acadian Crossing).”