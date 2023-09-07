One Acadiana and other partners have launched a website geared toward helping small business owners and budding entrepreneurs get connected to necessary resources.
The website, louisianabizhub.com/acadiana-region, will offer a database of resource providers throughout the state along with lists of services for things such as business planning, entrepreneurial training, business counseling, sales, marketing, human resources and other topics, officials announced Wednesday morning.
The site, part of the louisianabizhub.com network, is a partnership involving One Acadiana, the Lafayette Economic Development Authority and the Louisiana Economic Development. LED will manage the page, which will also include an events calendar that will include conferences, webinars and other events.