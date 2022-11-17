Most of the north side of Lafayette has lacked a full-service grocery store for years, but on Thursday that changed.
Discount grocer Aldi opened the first full-service grocery store in decades of north Lafayette and east of Evangeline Thruway at 3210 Louisiana Ave. Customers took shelter from the wind and 40-degree temperatures to be the first to see store, which is the second to open in Lafayette.
The first 100 shoppers received a goodie bag, and shoppers also entered sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 gift card.
Before the first location at 4518 Ambassador Caffery Parkway opened earlier this year, customer Cassandra LaGrange said she would pack up her car and make a nearly 3½-hour trek to shop at Aldi.
Her reason? Low prices.
“We used to drive all the way from Lafayette to Livingston, Texas to go shopping at Aldi,” LaGrange said. “When a gallon of milk was going for $3.99 and I can get it for $1.99 at Aldi, I would line up my SUV, the whole back.”
A group of elderly cyclists strolled in from the South of Interstate 10 to do their early morning shopping. Their daily bike rides through the area allowed them to watch the construction process.
“We’ve been waiting,” Darla Turner said, “Target is right there, but they’re not a superstore. I never go there for groceries.”
The location is the third to open in Acadiana, said company division vice president Heather Moore, after the grocer opened a store in New Iberia earlier this year. Lafayette was its first push into expanding into the southern states outside of Texas.
The company has bought property for three sites in metro Baton Rouge and has run ads online for store managers in the market. Plans are to move into the Baton Rouge area next year as well as Covington, Marrero and Metairie.
The fast-growing company wants to open 2,500 stores in the United States by the end of the year and become the country’s third-largest grocer behind Walmart and Kroger.
Aldi has also bought 3 acres along Ambassador Caffery Parkway across from the Walmart Supercenter, but company officials have not commented on that.
“We’re going to let these grow and look for other opportunities in the area,” Moore said. “There will be more Aldi stores coming, but not for the next year or so.”
A full-service grocery store in north Lafayette is significant after so many large supermarkets left the area in the past 20 years. Gone are Winn-Dixie, Delchamps, Albertsons, Walmart Supercenter, leaving residents there with little access to fresh produce and quality goods.
The location was a strategic choice, Moore said. The location was chosen to capture customers in central and north Lafayette and residents in Carencro.
“The folks around here really don’t have a lot of good grocery options,” Moore said, “We know this town can handle two (Aldi locations), but we need to make sure that they are far apart so we can service the whole town. The customer wins when there is more competition. Right now, your options (in north Lafayette) are really limited.”