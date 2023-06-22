Amazon will open a delivery center in the former Fruit of the Loom plant in Abbeville.
City officials there along with the Vermilion Economic Development Alliance announced the move Wednesday regarding the old plant at 3221 Veterans Memorial Blvd. that Fruit of the Loom ceased operations in about 25 years ago. Amazon will occupy the building and could begin operations there next year.
The e-commerce giant’s stations, often called last-mile facility, are local transportation hubs for goods to be shipped before being delivered to the customer. Products are then taken along the last leg of the shipping process, often called the last mile.
The facility is expected to create full- and part-time jobs, but it’s not known how many.
Reports on a similar center that opened in Minnesota last A facility like this will typically create up to 150 new jobs, many of which organize and prepare packages for delivery to customers.
"We are happy to welcome Amazon to our community and witness the positive impact this investment will have on our local economy," Abbeville Mayor Roslyn White said. “We look forward to a fruitful partnership with Amazon as we continue to foster economic growth and opportunity for our residents."
Abbeville's strategic location and transportation infrastructure make it an ideal distribution hub, offering businesses like Amazon access to regional markets, said Victoria Sagrera Bourque, program administrator for the Vermilion Economic Development Alliance.
"We are pleased to see Vermilion Parish becoming an attractive location for outside business investment," she said. “The diligent efforts of VEDA and our collaborative partners have played a significant role in creating an environment that appeals to major companies. We are excited about the future prospects for Vermilion Parish and the positive impact it will have on our region."
The building is the former home of the Abbeville Mills, part of the Fruit of the Loom operations employed 600 just before it ceased operations in January 1998, reports indicate. Fruit of the Loom had operations in Abbeville, St. Martinville and Port Barre that employed a combined 2,370.