Colette Bernard had a dream as a child to open her own store in downtown Lafayette. Soon she will make that happen with her store.
“I've always loved downtown culture,” she said. “Just how it's like a hub for live music and going out and friendship and just the arts in general.”
Bernard plans to open Cocodrie – Curated Curiosities by Colette, a retail spot and rentable workplace for local artists that will serve multiple purposes, possibly by July 1. The store, to be located at 515 Jefferson St. in the 1,100-square-foot former Subway space, will feature vintage clothing curated by local dealers who can rent the racks along with artist-made goods including stickers, postcards and paper goods.
In the middle of the place will be a 10-foot table for artists and creators to sell their work. Eventually, Bernard intends to have vendor opportunities available to the public.
“It's kind of like the hybrid of a gallery and a gift shop where we're going to be a little more elevated in our presentation,” she said. “It's going to bring a new breath of fresh air into Lafayette. I will be offering goods that I don't think any other space will be offering with more of a Gen Z and millennial vibe.”
It will also house Bernard’s personal studio toward the rear of the building along with a dark room for artists to rent for personal projects. She plans to have memberships for artists using the dark room and workshops for people of all ages where they will get the opportunity to learn and participate in artistic practices such as properly using the dark room.
She hopes to create a funky, colorful and accepting atmosphere for people to experience accessible and affordable art and plans on hosting a launch party when it opens.