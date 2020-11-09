After 40 years of serving up Cajun Country's cuisine and culture, the owner of Prejean's Restaurant has decided to sell his business to another iconic restaurateur.
Bob Guilbeau, who opened Prejean's Restaurant in April 1980 along Interstate 49 between Lafayette and Carencro, is in negotiations to sell the business to Tim Metcalf, the owner of Dean-O's Pizza locations.
"The spirit of Prejean's lives on," Guilbeau said in a phone interview Monday afternoon. "Prejean's will continue to satisfy the culinary and cultural desires of locals and travelers alike."
Metcalf announced Monday during the Moon Griffon Show on KPEL 96.5 that his family would be purchasing the iconic Cajun restaurant near Carencro.
"We've cut a deal," Metcalf said during the segment. "We're in the process of closing on it. I consider it the most iconic Cajun restaurant in the world. It's going to be a huge challenge because of COVID and the live music and everything that makes Prejean's what it is. But I believe in the Cajun culture and I believe I can turn it around."
Guilbeau and Metcalf expect to close on the business deal on Nov. 18.
The novel coronavirus restrictions that went into effect in mid-March had a devastating effect on Prejean's.
While many restaurants were able to adapt by focusing on to-go service and outdoor seating, it wasn't as simple for Prejean's. The same reasons the restaurant is popular among tourists — live music, dancing and expansive indoor seating — have worked against it during the pandemic.
Prejean's had 140 employees at the start of 2020. That number has since plummeted to just 50.
If not for the sale, Prejean's may have shuttered permanently.
"We don't know," Guilbeau said. "How much longer can you keep going through this? I never quit. I never give up. But I'll tell you what, I'm surprised that I was still able to stay open."
Metcalf said in a phone interview Monday that he expects to close on the deal Nov. 18. He plans to keep Prejean's as a Cajun restaurant, although he's planning to close the restaurant for about two months for renovations prior to reopening ahead of the Lenten season of 2021.
Negotiations have been in the works for about two months, according to Metcalf, who declined to disclose the purchase price.
"I'm taking a huge leap of faith," Metcalf said. "I didn't do much due diligence. It's been fast and furious."
This story will be updated.