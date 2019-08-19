Moon Griffon - from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.

Conservative radio talk show host Moon Griffon spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.

You can listen to their conversation here.

Griffon launched his show Aug. 23, 1993, in Monroe at KMLB 540 AM and has steadily grown. His audience includes listeners in Lafayette, Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, Monroe, Natchitoches, Shreveport, Slidell, Thibodaux, and Winnfield, as well as Natchez, Mississippi. He has broadcast his show from KPEL 96.5 in Lafayette since 2014.

A native of Plaquemine, Moon graduated from Redemptorist High School in Baton Rouge, and went on to play college basketball and graduate from Northeast Louisiana University, now known as the University of Louisiana at Monroe. Early in his career, he worked in sales and as a caterer, drawing upon his contacts made during his playing days at Northeast. These contacts served him well as he began a new chapter in his life and began his own radio talk show.

An interest in talk radio in the early 1990s motivated him to start his own show that would give a voice to the middle-class, everyday citizen. Always focused on “God, family and country,” Moon’s early shows were centered on First Amendment and Second Amendment issues, along with local issues that drew in listeners who wanted a say in community affairs.

Moon recounted the struggles in growing his program and jokingly stated that he’s learned valuable lessons from his failures and still learns each day from his experiences. The late C.B. Forgotson, a conservative, seasoned lobbyist and former House of Representatives staff attorney, was a mentor to Moon who taught him the ropes in conducting accurate research into the state budget and how the legislative process works.