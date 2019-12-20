The Louisiana Bar Foundation has named as fellows from the area Catherine M. Ashy, an attorney with the 15th Judicial District Court in Lafayette; Zebediah Ambrose Sterns Jr., an attorney with Preis PLC in Lafayette; Deisha K. LaGarde, an attorney with Southeast Louisiana Legal Services Corp. in Houma; Judge Mitchell R. Theriot, with the Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeal in Baton Rouge; Nichols Elefante Attorney at Law in New Orleans; Darrinisha Gray, an attorney with Smith & Fawer LLC in New Orleans; Andre D. Robinson, an attorney with Southeast Louisiana Legal Services in New Orleans; and A’Niya S. Robinson, an attorney with the ACLU in New Orleans.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The foundation supports programs providing free legal services for the poor in all 64 parishes and promotes equal justice under the law.