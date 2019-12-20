The Louisiana Bar Foundation has named as fellows from the area Catherine M. Ashy, an attorney with the 15th Judicial District Court in Lafayette; Zebediah Ambrose Sterns Jr., an attorney with Preis PLC in Lafayette; Deisha K. LaGarde, an attorney with Southeast Louisiana Legal Services Corp. in Houma; Judge Mitchell R. Theriot, with the Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeal in Baton Rouge; Nichols Elefante Attorney at Law in New Orleans; Darrinisha Gray, an attorney with Smith & Fawer LLC in New Orleans; Andre D. Robinson, an attorney with Southeast Louisiana Legal Services in New Orleans; and A’Niya S. Robinson, an attorney with the ACLU in New Orleans.
The foundation supports programs providing free legal services for the poor in all 64 parishes and promotes equal justice under the law.
Acadiana Business Today: Supreme Rice in Crowley to undergo $20 million expansion; First riverboat casino approved to come ashore near Lake Charles; see next steps, expected completion
Gov. John Bel Edwards and Supreme Rice President and CEO Bobby Hanks on Thursday announced a $20 million expansion of the rice mill’s faciliti…
First riverboat casino approved to come ashore near Lake Charles; see next steps, expected completion
Eighteen months after the Louisiana Legislature allowed riverboat casinos to move on dry land, the Gaming Control Board approved the first app…
Tabouleh Lebanese Cuisine will move to the former Bentley's space at 3546 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite D.
The Louisiana Bar Foundation has named as fellows from the area Catherine M. Ashy, an attorney with the 15th Judicial District Court in Lafaye…