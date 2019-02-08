A new specialty meats store will be two locations in Acadiana, including in a former Burger King location in Broussard.
Linx Specialty Meats will open a location along U.S. 190 two miles east of I-49 between Opelousas and Port Barre on March 1 and then at the Broussard location, 3101 U.S. 90 East, in mid April. The two locations will sell items like stuffed pork chops and stuffed chicken along with plate lunches during the week, owner Hugh Brashier said, and will specialize in cracklin and boudin.
"We originally wanted to do it in Broussard because there's very limited sources for specialty meats there, so we bought the old Burger King and started remodeling it," said owner Hugh Brashier. "Then a friend told us he was selling a brand new property between Opelousas and Port Barre that had all the equipment we needed, so we decided to double ourselves overnight."
The location, which would have been Rockin' Rodney's Specialty Meats, which shut down before it actually opened, was sold to them with all the necessary equipment and furniture. Brashier said it was an opportunity they couldn't pass up.
Both buildings are around 3,000 square feet, and Brashier likely hire 10-15 people at each store alongside their experienced butchers.
"We really hope the communities enjoy our food and look forward to making new friends and being able to serve them," Brashier said. "We're really humbled by all the people who have swung by already to check us out and saying they want to give us a shot when we open."