The weekly farmers market at the Moncus Park at the Horse Farm will hold a special market at 5-9 p.m. Thursday to allow more people to check out their artisans and do some holiday shopping.

Farmers Market director Mark Hernandez said the Marché Au Noel, or Christmas at the Market, is regularly held on Saturdays and will makes up for the usual Mardi Gras event that won't be held in 2019 because of construction at the park, 2901 Johnston St.

"We know we miss customers because getting up on Saturday morning is difficult so giving them a chance to experience what we offer one evening under the oaks oaks is a great time we can provide," Hernandez said.

The event will have over 40 of the farmers market's regular vendors with handcrafted jewelry; value added products like jams, jellies and sauces; handmade soaps and body products; and pastries. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand, and the Huval Fuselier Band will perform.

"Some of the other vendors and I mentioned it would be a good idea to let both our regulars and other customers shop, especially some of the other vendors like the jewelry makers and other craft goods," said Korey Champagne with Acadian Slice. "This will be a good chance to help people by locally."