CVS Health will invest $25 million in affordable housing, including a 32-unit development planned for Opelousas.
The national health solutions company will build 224 affordable units in Louisiana for families and seniors as part of its commitment to addressing racial equity and social determinants in underserved communities.
According to a recent report from the National Low-Income Housing Coalition in July, rent is out of reach for most low-wage workers in every state. In Louisiana, data compiled from the Louisiana Housing Corporation indicate that 45% of renters devote more than 35% of their household income to rent, the fifth-highest in the country.
It will work with Gulf Coast Housing Partnership to build the Country Ridge Estates, which will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments at a reduced rate, company officials said. Over 30% of the units will be set aside for single-parent families and those experiencing homelessness.
“Our investment in the Louisiana community will provide safe housing with direct access to care — a commitment that that will have a direct impact on the Louisiana Medicaid community for years to come,” said Richard Born, CEO of Aetna Better Health of Louisiana.
The company will also partner with GCHP and a partner to build a 192-unit development in New Orleans on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard.