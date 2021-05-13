One Acadiana won the Gold Award for Excellence for its Business Retention & Expansion explainer video and a Silver Award of Distinction for its Small & Minority Business Program integrated marketing campaign at the 27th annual Communicator Awards.
With over 6,000 entries received from across the U.S. and around the world, the Communicator Awards are the largest and most competitive awards program honoring creative excellence for communications professionals. Other winners who received Gold Awards of Excellence include Microsoft, Forbes Media, Disney Creative Studio and PepsiCo.
“We are thrilled that once again our marketing and communications team received such high praise from AIVA for their talent and creativity,” said One Acadiana President and CEO Troy Wayman. “These campaigns represent the start of a new One Acadiana video series educating member, investor and partner organizations about our services. It’s gratifying that the videos have not only been successful in-market, driving inquiries about our services to new heights, but that they now have also garnered international attention.”
The winning videos, produced in partnership Rooted Consulting, launched online in 2020.