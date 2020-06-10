The Evangeline Downs Racetrack and Casino in Opelousas will lay off 246 employees at the first of next month as the result of losses suffered from the COVID-19 shutdown.

Officials with the casino’s parent company, Las Vegas-based Boyd Gaming, notified with the Louisiana Workforce Commission of the layoffs, which will also include job reductions at its four other properties in Louisiana that faced mandatory closures. The layoffs will take effect between July 1 and July 14 and impact 25% to 60% of the casino’s workforce.

The company will also layoff 414 workers at Sam’s Town Hotel & Casino in Shreveport; 340 at Treasure Chest Casino in Kenner; 354 at the Delta Downs Racetrack and Casino in Vinton; and 170 of at the Amelia Belle Casino in Amelia, according to its Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notifications (WARN) filed Friday.

The Opelousas casino, one of the top five employers in the parish, had employed between 400 and 450 prior to the shutdown, said Bill Rodier with the St. Landry Parish Economic Development office.

“Like many businesses across the country and in our industry, Boyd Gaming has been significantly affected by COVID-19 and the mandatory closures of all our properties since mid-March,” wrote Chris Smith, vice president of corporate human resources with Boyd Gaming, in a May 22 letter. “The pandemic’s effect on our business remains unpredictable.”

Boyd Gaming has issued 20 WARN letters in six states, according to a casino.org report, with permanent cuts and extended furloughs affecting than 10,300 workers. The layoffs also include workers at Boyd’s uniform laundry service and corporate headquarters.

The positions eliminated in Opelousas cover a variety of positions, with the most coming in security, cocktail service bar and custodian. The company has other employees on furlough, Smith wrote, and could keep them on furlough longer than the six months since it began.

The layoffs come just as the horse racing season kicks off Friday at the track, although no fans will be allowed to view the racing live or stand anywhere near the track.

The shutdown at the casino will be felt throughout St. Landry parish as every governing body and some organizations received funding from the casino’s operations, Rodier said.

“It’s unfortunate that they are limiting staff,” said Raquel Manuel, president and CEO of the St. Landry Chamber of Commerce. “We understand that Boyd Gaming has different locations and those locations have been shut down for months. It’s limited in that way how they can recover from this. Hopefully they can take this time to look at their assets and look how they can build back up their staff and employ more St. Landry residents so we can all continue to move forward as a parish.”

The news reinforces the chamber’s recent efforts at diversifying its economy and not relying so much on a handful of major employers, Manuel noted. While employers like the casino and the Walmart distribution center in Opelousas are major employers, layoffs at either of those could significantly affect the local workforce.

St. Landry Parish had an unemployment rate of 13.2% in April with over 3,800 people listed as unemployed, data shows.

“Of course we’ve been helping large businesses and corporations during this pandemic, but we’re focused on the smaller businesses,” she said. “How are we going to help our parish to not be as dependent on one corporation but have success throughout the parish? Let’s build a higher level of employment throughout the parish.”