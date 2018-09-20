A development that will take up 70 acres in Broussard will bring housing, small offices, a fast-food restaurant and possibly a grocery store.

Lafayette-based Derek Development Corp. broke ground two weeks ago on the Country View development at the northeast corner of Ambassdor Caffery Parkway and Bernard Road, commercial real estate agent Blake Hampton said. The development comes in conjunction with the residential development in that section of the Lafayette metro along with Billeaud Elementary School, which will open in the fall of 2019.

“The goal is to create a brand new commercial corridor there in the city of Broussard that they don’t have now,” Hampton said. “The only corridor they have is on the other side of (U.S.) 90. We feel we have a really good location there on Ambassador. We’re excited to set the standard for commercial development in the city.”

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Construction should begin soon on Phase 1, he said, which will include 10 acres and feature what will be the first of at least two shopping centers, he said. The building will each feature 14,000 feet of space for multi-use development, including light medical, a restaurant or a coffee shop.

Hampton also said a drive-thru fast-food restaurant will be announced possibly next week that will be under construction while Phase 1 is being built, which should be completed in about six months. A fitness center may also go into the development.

The second and third phases will each feature 30 acres for residential development. It will be developed while construction continues about two miles away at the school, the $49 million facility that will feature 91,000 square feet to accommodate up to 31,000 students.

“There are new subdivisions that are being built or are already built, and more are coming,” Hampton said. “They’re high-end homes. We feel really good about this location.”