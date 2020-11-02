When Marilyn Guidry retired two years ago, she decided to move from Lafayette to New Orleans to spend more time with her daughter, Courtney.
Neither one could predict just how much quality time they'd have together this year. It's worked to their advantage, though, because they never would have stumbled into a business opportunity if not quarantined together during a pandemic.
"We were just sitting here for months, watching this whole mess of a virus," said Marilyn Guidry. "I felt like I was just being useless, not doing anything to help anybody. It really was disturbing to me."
In July, while walking along Magazine Street, the Guidrys came across plastic mask holders similar to the necklaces used to hold eyeglasses.
"It felt so functional," Marilyn Guidry said. "It was a piece of junk, but it felt functional."
The mother and daughter decided they could make their own mask holders out of collectible, glass Mardi Gras beads they had at home.
Courtney Guidry, the craftier of the duo, picked up enough jewelry wire to make one mask holder for each of them. Friends and family immediately started requesting their own. Within a week, local store owners wanted to stock the unique mask holders in their shops.
"We weren't prepared for this," Courtney Guidry said. "We didn't have a business plan or anything. We're just making these in our PJs at home in our living room."
They quickly came up with a name, Hold Dat Mask, and commissioned a friend to design a logo for the business. They decided they would give back a portion of their proceeds to south Louisiana nonprofits.
Hold Dat Mask quickly gave the mother-daughter duo hope during a time when they felt restless at home but anxious about the novel coronavirus after witnessing their own friends suffering from, and even dying from, complications of COVID-19.
"It's allowed us to meet people at a time when people still aren't getting out very much around here," Courtney Guidry said. "It's a way to interact with people in a way that we weren't doing since the beginning of March."
Courtney Guidry, an educator who works for a nonprofit career center, has worked remotely for most of the year because of the pandemic. With school back in session, she's busier now and often wakes up at 4 a.m. to make the beaded mask holders to keep up with the demand.
"It's a blur," Courtney Guidry said. "It's an adrenaline rush, but it's overwhelming, too. Everything just expanded through word of mouth, and now we're at a point where we're getting repeat customers who are purchasing these as gifts. Once they get one, they decide to give one to someone else. They're telling us, 'Oh my God. This just makes so much sense.'"
Marilyn Guidry, a retired receptionist for a dental office, has found joy through her new small business and has tried to share a bit of that with others when she can.
"The staff at the post office is very shorthanded," Marilyn Guidry said. "I brought them mask holders. To see them smile when I walk in has meant more to me than any money could. In this time where everybody is so on edge and so consumed with fear, it brings joy to my heart. That's enough for me."
The Guidrys estimate that they've made more than 2,000 mask holders since July in their New Orleans home in the Audubon neighborhood.
They've donated 10% of proceeds to a different nonprofit each month. They allow circumstances to dictate the beneficiary. A portion of August proceeds benefited Feed the Second Line NOLA, an organization dedicated to feeding and empowering those who work in the tourism industry in New Orleans. September proceeds went to Second Harvest Food Bank to assist with feeding those in southwest Louisiana after Hurricane Laura. October's beneficiary is the Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center at Ochsner Health.
"We're not writing a million-dollar check to a charity," Courtney Guidry said. "But we are writing a big check out of what we make. It turned things around for us, shifting our attitude and making our outlook a little more positive. Once we realized this was how we could get involved and help out during the pandemic, I think it just changed the spirit of things."
The mask holders cost $15 to $25 and can be found at the following retailers:
- Koi, 456 Heymann Blvd. Suite A, Lafayette
- Caroline & Co., 1800 Kaliste Saloom Road Suite 100, Lafayette
- Louisiana Hot Stuff, 4409 Ambassador Caffery Parkway Suite 200, Lafayette
- Amelie: An Aesthetics Studio, 201 Prescott Blvd. Suite 103, Youngsville
- Bumble Lane, 7450 Jefferson Highway Suite 350, Baton Rouge, and 14609 Airline Highway Suite 102, Gonzales
- Fleurty Girl, all stores in New Orleans, Mandeville and Bay St. Louis, Mississippi
- Phina, 2561 Metairie Road and 3717 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie
- Diane's Boutique, 3427 U.S. 190, Mandeville
- Ochsner Medical Center gift shops, multiple locations
Learn more about Hold Dat Mask at xmas.ly/holddatmask.