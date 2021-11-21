Our Lady of Lourdes has named new medical leaders.
Longtime area surgical oncologist Dr. Henry Kaufman was named chief medical officer role representing the Acadiana region. Kaufman and general surgeon Dr. Jacob Landry relocated their practice to the Moncus Medical Office Building on the Lourdes campus. Kaufman’s duties will include best practice care and improvements in patient safety, clinical outcomes, provider accountability and length of stay.
Dr. Tacee Walker, a board-certified anesthesiologist, was named chief medical officer for its Women’s & Children’s campus and associate CMO working with Kaufman. Walker has overseen multiple, successful service expansions; secured high patient and medical staff satisfaction scores; and advanced orthopedic and spine services for the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health System in New Hampshire, where she most recently served as Regional Medical Director for Outpatient Perioperative Services.
Lafayette KOA Holiday Campground in Scott earned the 2022 KOA President's Award and KOA Founder's Award at KOA’s Annual International Convention in Baton Rouge.
The founder's award goes to campgrounds that attain world-class scores in both customer service and the KOA Quality Review. The president’s award honors campgrounds that meet exceptional quality standards and receive high customer service scores from guests.