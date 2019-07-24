It's long been the go-to sandwich bread for school lunchboxes. It's the perfect base for a breakfast of hot boudin and sticky cane syrup. It's the first brand of bread to disappear from store shelves as a hurricane approaches.
It's the Acadiana icon known as Evangeline Maid, and it's turning 100 years old this summer.
"This is a comfort food," said Farley Painter, general manager of the baking company behind Evangeline Maid. "It's not just bread. It's Evangeline Maid."
Home delivery for 5 cents per loaf
Evangeline Maid's story begins with a man named Joseph Huval who learned the ropes of baking while serving in the U.S. Army during World War I.
Soon after returning home from France, Huval used a $50 military service bonus and a $100 loan from a dentist to open a small bakery in Youngsville on Aug. 19, 1919.
"It was originally called the Huval Baking Company," said his son, Joe Huval. "He started out by delivering bread house to house for 5 cents a loaf."
Joe Huval, 90, wasn't yet born when the original location opened or when the baking company moved to 311 Sampson St. in Lafayette. He wasn't around in 1926 when his father purchased Lalonde Brothers Bakery at the corner of Simcoe and St. Antoine streets and moved his growing bakery there.
What he remembers is the new facility his father built in 1937 at the bakery's current location at the corner of St. John and Simcoe streets to accommodate 18 employees and four delivery trucks.
It was around that time that the bakery's lawyer suggested branding the bread with the Evangeline Maid name and logo. His sister, Mary Helen Huval Guchereau, inspired the image associated with the brand.
Soon, the household staple transformed into an Acadiana icon.
The Evangeline Maid brand
Evangeline Maid's namesake comes from the title character from Henry Wadsworth Longfellow's epic poem "Evangeline: A Tale of Acadie." The brand was patented in 1941.
The Huval family used the logo on everything from combs and manicure sets to lighters, ashtrays and matchboxes. The family even created Evangeline Maid crossing guards for school zones and clocks for school cafeterias.
Arguably the most iconic Evangeline Maid icon is the revolving bread sign outside of the facility that dates back to 1960. The sign has become so iconic that it now has its own Facebook page.
"At one point, the sign was removed and put into storage during a remodel, and people basically revolted," said Richard Lacour, the bakery's human resources business partner. "That's why it ended up back out there. Some people love the sign more than the bread."
Joe Huval's daughter, Anne Huval, fondly remembers the marketing freebies her dad would bring home during her childhood. She took Evangeline Maid pencils and rulers to school, and her father would regularly drive her to school in a vibrant blue station wagon with the Evangeline Maid logo.
"I was embarrassed," Anne Huval said. "I would beg him to drop me off a block away, and I'd walk to school from there. Then, just as I got in front of the school, he'd blow the horn."
Looking back, she thinks her father and grandfather were ahead of their time when it came to branding the bread they baked. Some Evangeline Maid items have become collectibles that are worth as much as $1,500.
The bakery's growth
The bakery's location, name, ownership and offerings have changed through the years.
Joe Huval remembers his father as a generous man who would provide employees with a place to stay if they didn't have a home as his bakery operation grew.
"He loved the business. I know that," Joe Huval said. "He had a lot of employees — 250 at one point — and he treated them very, very well. He was a giver."
As a teenager in the 1940s, Joe Huval made doughnuts and other treats, which were eventually phased out, at the bakery after school as his father's operation continued to grow.
"In the afternoon back when Lafayette was still small, the whole city could smell the bread baking," Joe Huval said. "I still remember that very well."
In 1947, Lafayette businessman Frem F. Boustany Sr. purchased a 50% share of Huval Baking Company and became the executive vice president and general manager. Boustany introduced innovations such as resealable bread wrappers to the company and expanded the facility to accommodate the growing demand for Evangeline Maid bread in south Louisiana.
In 1949, the bakery hosted two grand reopening parties — one for whites and another for blacks since city was segregated. Notable guests included country musician Little Jimmy Dickens and country comedian Minnie Pearl.
In 1961, the Huval family sold its interest in the bakery to Boustany, who became the sole owner and president. In 1976, Flowers Industries, now Flowers Foods, acquired the baking company and operated it as a subsidiary.
Joe Huval was the last family member to work in the bakery. He retired in the early 1980s.
He and his wife, Margaret, don't eat the bread as often as they used to because of health concerns. When he does indulge, Joe Huval finds that the bread's flavor doesn't live up to the nostalgic bread in his memory.
"It doesn't taste the same," he said. "It's still a very good bread, but it's not what it used to be."
Evangeline Maid lives on
Today, Flowers Baking Company of Lafayette employs 200 people full-time at its 87,000-square-foot facility at the corner of St. John and Simcoe streets.
Evangeline Maid bread takes about eight hours to make from start to finish. The process isn't so different from home baking, but it happens on a much larger scale.
Each batch begins with 2,000 pounds of dough made from flour, water and yeast. The dough ferments and is later kneaded by a machine before it is divided and allowed to rise.
Employees hand twist each loaf before it goes into the oven. Fresh loaves come out at about 200 degrees and travel through about 1/4 mile worth of conveyor belt to cool down to about 100 degrees before machines slice and package them.
"I love the craftsmanship of it and having the ability to create something that didn't exist before," Painter said. "That excites me."
The facility produces 130,000 loaves of Evangeline Maid bread per day that are distributed to retailers across Acadiana along with the brand's hot dog, hamburger and po'boy buns.
Evangeline Maid's territory spans from the Sabine River to the Mississippi River and from the Gulf of Mexico north to Marksville.
"Geographically, we supply 50 percent of the state, which is about 30 percent of the state's population," Painter said. "People want Evangeline Maid in their kitchens, in their lunchboxes. Mr. Huval started that 100 years ago, and we'd like to maintain that for the next 100 years."
In anticipation of Evangeline Maid's 100th birthday on Aug. 19, Anne Huval has been researching the history of her family's business.
What's struck her more than anything is just how iconic Evangeline Maid is in Acadiana.
"I'm just seeing the community's collective memory and what the bread has meant to their lives," Anne Huval said. "It's really brought about joy for people and is something they remember from their childhood."