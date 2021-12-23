St. Landry Homestead named Jude Ramsey as Acadiana market president. The Lafayette native has 20 years banking experience, including his most recent position as commercial banker at Hancock Whitney. He is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Home Bank named Derek McDonald as vice president/product process manager and Lisa Joshua-Lee as vice president/retail group lead. McDonald has 20 years in the banking industry and 10 in product management. He was recently vice president/senior product manager with Capital One. He is a graduate of the University of New Orleans and served in the Air Force.
Joshua-Lee, who has 32 years of banking experience, will serve the Baton Rouge, north shore and Mississippi regions. She was previously assistant vice president/multifinancial center leader at Hancock Whitney. She is a graduate of LSU.
The AT&T Foundation donated $100,000 to The Boys & Girls Clubs in Louisiana to help clubs close the homework gap in urban and rural communities by supporting programs like Power Hour, Project Learn, and Digital Literacy Essentials at nearly 20 locations.
Support from AT&T will enhance programs at Louisiana’s four regional organizations: Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana, Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana, Boys & Girls Clubs of North Louisiana and the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Shreveport.
Investar Bank named Mary Guidry as public finance director and commercial relationship manager in Lafayette. Guidry has spent 35 years in the industry and was recently senior commercial relationship banker and institutional segment manager with IberiaBank/First Horizon.
Guidry is a Rayne native and a graduate of the University of Southwestern Louisiana, now known as the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.