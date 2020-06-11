Some CrossFit gym owners in the Lafayette area are still planning to drop their affiliation with the company even though the CEO has stepped down. Others are taking a more conservative, wait-and-see approach.
CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman has been in the spotlight after making controversial posts on social media last weekend about racial inequality in the aftermath of George Floyd's death in custody of police.
On Tuesday, Glassman announced that he will retire, but he is still the owner of the company he started. Dave Castro is the new CEO.
Mark "Tiger" Pharr, owner of Big Cat CrossFit on West Broussard Road, said he believes Castro will make a better leader for the company. The new CEO led the company's annual CrossFit Games competition for more than 10 years.
Even so, Pharr still plans to distance his business from the CrossFit brand and is renaming the gym Big Cat Total Fitness.
"The comments that Glassman made were the straw the broke the camel's back," Pharr said. "I will stay unaffiliated until enough time has passed where I'm convinced enough change has taken place. He's not the CEO anymore, but he's still the sole owner."
Tyler Hebert, co-owner of CrossFit Acadiana, is taking a more conservative approach.
Hebert, who is white, co-owns three gyms under the CrossFit Acadiana brand in Lafayette, Breaux Bridge and Scott. His business partner is black.
"We are a black and white partnership," Hebert said. "We have one of the most diverse populations of people in the market, we believe, and that's something we celebrate constantly. We don't condone any of those statements he made. They were terrible and narcissistic as well."
CrossFit Acadiana condemned Glassman's words on social media and told members in person that the gyms would not be de-affiliating from the company at this time.
Hebert said feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.
"We want our actions to speak louder than his words," Hebert said. "Mr. Glassman is not CrossFit. We're literally like four days into this, and within two of those days, big changes have occurred. It's not our expectation for them to have it figure out in that short amount of time."
CrossFit's founder has faced backlash for his responses to a tweet by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, an independent research institute at the University of Washington in Seattle. The institute tweeted: "Racism is a Public Health Issue."
Glassman, through his company's Twitter account, responded on Twitter, "It's Floyd-19," referencing COVID-19, the novel coronavirus pandemic that has killed 400,000 people around the world.
Floyd was a black man who died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck for several minutes. The incident, which was captured on video, has sparked protests across the globe.
Glassman apologized for the comment on Twitter after Reebok, a major sponsor of the business, announced its intention to cut ties. He said his words were "not racist but a mistake."
On Tuesday, CrossFit announced Castro would replace Glassman as CEO.
Justin Sturgis, co-owner of CrossFit Lafayette on Pinehurst Street, said he plans to stick with the company because of the recent actions.
"If there wasn't change, we weren't going to move forward (as a CrossFit gym)," Sturgis said. "It's still left to be seen if the change in that particular position will reflect real change in the company."
Sturgis said he plans to reevaluate the situation in the coming months before renewing his annual membership with the company.
Membership fees for the legal right to use the CrossFit brand range between $500 and $3,000 per gym each year. Gym owners can continue to use the functional fitness techniques and healthy lifestyle guidelines, which aren't licensed by CrossFit, if they break away from the brand.
"We're not going to just give up on our life's work when we think that CrossFit is the best path to help people in our community," Sturgis said. "We've been doing CrossFit for a long time, and we've been knowing how Greg is this whole time. This is not a surprise. It's obviously the worst possible timing and about as insensitive as you can get, but our people know where we stand and they trust our vision."
There are more than 15,000 CrossFit affiliates across the world, according to the company's website.
More than 1,200 gyms have severed ties to CrossFit, according to industry blog Morning Chalk Up. An anonymously curated Google spreadsheet lists hundreds of CrossFit affiliates with links to their social media accounts, with most saying they have cut ties, or are considering doing so.
Jeremy Hohle, owner of Ragin' CrossFit on Cajundome Boulevard, announced Monday his intention to rename his gym Ragin' Fitness Co.
Like other gym owners, Hohle said Glassman has made a series of inappropriate comments that led to his decision to break away from the brand. Hohle said he has been considering renaming his gym since Glassman made controversial remarks about gay people last year on social media.
Hohle put the plan in motion this week.
"I just feel like he's a loose cannon, and our values don't align with his," Hohle said. "My core values since the day I opened here have always been to provide a place that's inclusive, where everyone is welcome. That's been my passion — to see those who don't think they fit in and for us to accept them with open arms."
Advocate Staff Writer Kristen Mosbrucker contributed to this report.