The former CEO of Ruth's Chris Steak House told an audience at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Thursday that a person's path to success will include failure at some point "but you can't give up."

Bill Hyde Jr., a UL graduate whose career includes becoming a board member, CEO or president of multiple national food service industry brands like Ruth's Chris Steak House, spoke as part of Louisiana Impact Series with UL's Moody College of Business. He discussed managing the food service industry and habits that helped him in his nearly 50 years in the food service industry.

Hyde identified how building a good character, finding a mentor, being proactive in chasing your passion, seeking the win-win in any situation and never giving up on your dreams as tools that helped him succeed.

"These habits worked for me," he said. "They may not work for you, but I think they're a great place to start. And remember, on your path to success, you're going to fail. Don't take it personal. It's going to happen. Sometimes it's your fault. Sometimes it's not, but you can't give up."

"Never give up. Never give up. You're going to have a lot of people tell you your dreams are achievable. They're going to say what you want isn't possible. You can make your dreams a reality."

Hyde told the story of how he starting after graduation in 1970 when he was taken under the wing of B.I. Moody and became night manager at a Burger King in Baton Rouge. Ten years later, Hyde was CEO of the company.

He then went on to run Morton's The Steakhouse in Chicago before returning to Louisiana in the 1990s to save a little chain called Ruth's Chris Steak House.

"Mrs. Ruth told me I was losing my Southern accent and I needed to come home to talk like a real ragin' Cajun," Hyde said. "She gave me the opportunity to come back and be CEO of the company. I wasn't so sure at the time if the company could be saved, but I took that challenge. I thought, 'What have I done?'

"However, we had to correct the problems of operational standards in all the franchises and made a comical ad campaign. And we achieved our goal. In 1999, we sold the restaurants for four times the equity value that we had when I got there."

The food service industry, Hyde said during a question-and-answer session, had changed in recent years and many in the industry have become complacent in adapting. The industry, he noted, is contracting as too many people who weren't cut out for running a restaurant were starting to close up.

Last year was the first year the restaurant industry closed more locations than opened new ones, he said.

Delivery services like Waitr and Uber Eats, Hyde said, have been both a blessing and a curse. The services take bodies out of restaurants, but they also allow owners to cut down on building costs by needing less space for patrons.