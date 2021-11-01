The building that houses The Daily Advertiser and other businesses has been sold to a property owner who will lease it to Ochsner Lafayette General.
Robert Minyard of Minyard Properties bought the 97,900-square-foot building at 1100 Bertrand Drive for $6.395 million, land records show. Minyard bought it from Gannett, the national media company that owns the newspaper and others in Louisiana and around the country.
Ochsner Lafayette General is expected to announce later today its plans for the building.
Built in 1992, the building has also housed other agencies, including SchoolMint, Heart of Hospice and Waitr. Gannett closed its printing press last year and prints The Daily Advertiser in Baton Rouge as part of a printing agreement with The Advocate.
Gannett was represented by New York-based commercial real estate firm Bell Cornerstone, which lists several newspaper offices nationwide that are for sale.